Youths Hail Okpebholo over Edo Carnival

Ayodeji Ake

Edo State youths have commended the state Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for creating an enabling environment for Edo youths to participate in the Edo Carnival, an event clearly organised by Peak Rendezvous with support from the state government, to bring closure to concerns over delayed prize payments.

The presentation of prizes on April 18, 2026, in Benin City marked a significant turnaround from earlier criticism that trailed the event after some participants raised complaints online. The successful disbursement of rewards has now been widely welcomed, with many youths describing it as a demonstration of commitment to supporting creative talent and cultural initiatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, the co-Convener of the programme, Hon. Daniel Eromosele, clarified that the Edo State Government was not the organiser of the carnival but a supporter alongside other stakeholders, stressing that Peak Rendezvous led the planning and execution of the event.

He noted that misconceptions about the structure of the carnival contributed to the controversy and urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information.

The convener emphasized that beyond the financial aspect, the carnival serves as a platform to promote Edo’s cultural heritage, encourage unity, and provide opportunities for young people to showcase their talents.

He also commended participants for their patience and dedication throughout the period of ‘uncertainty’.

For many of the beneficiaries, receiving their prizes symbolised more than compensation; it restored confidence in the initiative and reinforced their belief in the value of the carnival as a platform for growth and recognition.

With the issue now resolved, organisers have shifted focus to future editions, promising a more structured and expanded event. The development has been seen by many youths as a positive step toward sustaining the carnival and strengthening support for creative expression in the state.