Cosmetic Bumps on Gov Mbah’s Road to Re-election

Ifeanyichukwu Jaja writes that despite the rumoured interest of some politicians for the coveted office of Enugu state governor, the incumbent, Dr Peter Mbah of the All Progressives Congress, appears to be much favoured to coast home to victory during the February 6, 2027 gubernatorial poll.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) commenced the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms on Wednesday, April 28, 2026. For us in Enugu State, it marked Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s journey to re-election. The mood in the Coal City State has been and continues to be that the February 6, 2027 gubernatorial election in the state would be a coronation rather than a contestation.

But, the small talks of the possible emergence of the former Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji and another former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji, on the platform of other political parties, if true, would constitute cosmetic bumps on Mbah’s highway to victory.

A relieving feature of APC’s zonal distribution of points of sale for the nomination forms is that for the South East geopolitical zone, which was stationed at the prestigious Abuja Continental Hotel, things went on smoothly without hassles.

While there were unfounded allegations of hoarding of forms by some state governors, for Enugu State, it was not so. Forms were available for the gubernatorial slot, but nobody was interested in purchasing them. It was not that there are no financially capable aspirants to pay the N50million advertised cost of the documents.

Rather, the absence of potential challengers to Mbah’s second term aspiration revolves around the governor’s gargantuan achievements in office in three out of the four years of his first term. Again, two recent events in the state must have convinced any challenger that such an enterprise could amount to a fool’s project.

The unrelated events, which included the visit of the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Yan Yuqing, and the visit of the Leaders of Thought from Enugu North, ended up as groundbreaking endorsement of Mbah’s track record of excellent performance in office.

For those who do not know, Enugu North Senatorial zone, which is dominated by the Nsukka people, has always been used by political buccaneers and jobbers to concoct the idea that Mbah’s second term chase will experience possible pushback during the next governorship poll.

So, the visit and mammoth endorsement by the zone, left no one in doubt that the entire state has resolved to retain the people’s active governor in Enugu State Lion Building, the seat of government.

During their thank you visit to Mbah, the stakeholders not only conveyed their appreciation for the “unprecedented developmental strides across the state.” They also eulogized the governor for his inclusive political leadership style, pointing out that his decision to honour the late Senator Okey Ezea with a befitting state burial despite the departed Senator’s membership of a different political party was the height of statesmanship and consensus building.

But, guess who were on the powerful delegation from the Nsukka cultural zone that endorsed Mbah’s second term in office? Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, who is also the traditional ruler of Edem Ani, was at the head of the delegation. He was assisted by the former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, who delivered the thank-you-speech on behalf of the delegation.

Parading his legendary oratorical prowess, Nwodo stated: “Our solidarity is anchored, not on empty rhetorics, but on visible, tangible achievements and evidence that cannot be denied. In a space of just two years, governance in Enugu has shifted from promises to measurable results, with Nsukka Zone standing as one of the greatest beneficiaries.”

After profusely commending Mbah for supporting the appointment of Professor Simon Ortuanya as the first homeboy Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nwodo said that historic milestone remains indelible in the hearts of the people of the zone.

Then, regretting that time would not permit them to enumerate the many wonderful dividends from Mbah’s Tomorrow is Here administration, Nwodo listed some of the projects: The upgrade of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), with its teaching hospital facility and the appointment of 70 professors, which he described as a game changer for medical education and healthcare delivery, not only in the zone, but also the entire Enugu State.

He stressed that the construction of 102 Smart Green Schools and 102 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres in Enugu North, far exceeded those of other senatorial zones.

While announcing the zone’s resolve to support the governor’s re-election bid, the stakeholders noted that since no previous administration had achieved such an excellent result in mandate delivery, there was nothing that anybody can come to campaign with in the zone.

But, in his characteristic egalitarian bent, Mbah in his response tried to dismiss the implied notion that he was favouring the Senatorial zone for purely political considerations. Bringing clarity to his administration’s development strategy, the governor underscored his commitment to equity and non-discriminatory governance.

According to the governor, the higher number of projects in Enugu North zone stems from objective parameters, explaining that while Enugu North zone has 102 wards, Enugu West and Enugu East have 81 and 77 in that order.

However, he noted that Enugu North occupies a strategic place in his development agenda and assured his visitors that their zone will continue to reap commensurate investments in infrastructure and socio-economic amenities.

On her part, the Chinese Consul General, Yuqin, while drawing a parallel with Chinese infrastructure marvel, noted that Mbah’s strategic focus on infrastructure, technology, and human capital development prepares Enugu State for the global commerce and tourism.

She stated: “Your vision for Enugu is both inspiring and practical. I talk about the commitment to infrastructure, technology, and human capital development.

“The governor is building a solid foundation for sustainable growth and preparing Enugu State to become a major destination for Chinese investors. So, at that time I thought, a straight flight to China, is it possible? But now, especially after our discussion, I think that it is not a dream. It’s a reality. And maybe in the near future, we can realise it.”

Toll collectors

Based on the profusion of praises for Mbah and endorsement of his second term bid, when and if the two Nnajis buy their nomination forms and appear on the governorship ballot, Enugu people have their own report card.

The first thing Prof Nnaji asks any Enugu State citizen is where he or she belongs. It was this mistaken communication strategy that he employed in the failed attempt to foist Chijioke Edeoga on the state as governor in 2023, despite the organic power sharing arrangement that ceded the governorship to Enugu East Senatorial zone.

However, the most laughable gambit is the speculated interest of Uche Nnaji to run against Mbah from another party. Although he contested on the platform of APC in 2023, and ended up as a distant fourth position, it would be interesting to know how far his tall dreams can take him.

Perhaps, it was in a bid to remove his neck from the rope of the exit from the federal cabinet that Uche Nnaji has been trying to withdraw the case he filed in court against Minister of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC); University of Nigeria (UNN); Prof Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, (VC, UNN); UNN Registrar; Prof Oguejiofo Ujam, (former Acting VC) and the Senate of UNN.

In the suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1909/2025, Nnaji alleged that the respondents tampered with his academic records, which the university denied emanated from the institution.

However, it is obvious that the ex-Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, wants to take advantage of the escapist clause in the Electoral Act 2026, to stand for election.

It was gathered that when the case was called up on April 20, 2026, Nnaji had not responded to the Counter-Affidavit of the 3rd-7th Respondents in opposition to the Originating Motion on Notice of the Applicant for Prerogative writ filed on the 9th day of January, 2026.

In the counter-affidavit, the respondents urged the Court to dismiss the Applicant’s Originating Motion on Notice in its entirety with substantial costs for lacking in merit and brought in utmost bad faith.

The presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Yilwa Hauwa Joseph, before adjourning the case to July 8, 2026, noted that on that date the court expects a report of settlement or hearing.

From the foregoing, is it not obvious that Mbah is already coasting home to another resounding victory? The plurality of Enugu people wants the good works of Mbah to continue. As such, they would not be interested in any cock-and-bull fables that his so-called opponents may try to weave.

-Dr Jaja writes from Awgu, Enugu State.