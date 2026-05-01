2027: Nigeria Deserves More Than a Choice in Leadership

As political parties gear up to conduct primary elections to elect their flag bearers for various elective positions ahead of the 2027 general election, Abisayo Busari-Akinnadeju in this piece, believes that Nigerians should vote for a candidate whose ideology precedes ambition, and who is ready to chart a course for a new Nigeria.

There is a conversation Nigerians are having in markets, on okada stops, in WhatsApp groups and university corridors that our political class has consistently refused to have with them honestly.

It is not about APC. It is not about ADC. It is about whether Nigeria’s democracy has the courage to produce something genuinely new.

I write not as a critic of any party, but as a Nigerian who found her public voice at age six, reciting original Yoruba poetry on Ondo State Radiovision Corporation, sometimes before the adults in the room had finished their morning tea. I did not know then that I was learning something about leadership. I know it now. Leadership begins with the willingness to speak clearly, in your own voice, into spaces that were not designed with you in mind.

That willingness has carried me through 17 years in Nigeria’s energy sector, through boardrooms and arbitration chambers, through the founding of a civic movement that clothed over 12,000 babies and planted leadership clubs in secondary schools across this country. It is the same willingness that brings me here today, not because the path is easy, but because the moment is too consequential for silence.

The Real Question of 2027

The combined opposition vote in 2023 exceeded the APC’s total by millions, yet fragmentation handed the presidency to the incumbent. That arithmetic has not been lost on Nigerians. What has been lost, however, is the deeper lesson it carries.

The problem in 2027 is not simply whether the opposition can unite. The problem is what they are uniting around. Coalitions built on shared ambition rather than shared vision have a name in Nigerian political history.

We call them governments-in-waiting that become governments-of-disappointment.

A coalition of habitual defectors cannot inspire voter confidence. Nigerians know this intuitively, which is why voter turnout dropped to 27 percent in 2023, one of the lowest in our democratic history. That number is not apathy. It is a verdict.

What Genuine Alternative Actually Looks Like

Genuine alternative does not arrive wearing a different party logo on the same political body. It arrives with a different formation, built from the ground up rather than negotiated from the top down.

I learned this not in a lecture hall, though I have sat in those at OAU, King’s College London, and Cambridge. I learned it at fifteen, when my secondary school set elected me their president, not because I sought the position, but because I had already been doing the work. That pattern repeated itself throughout my life. The roles found me because the work was visible.

The 2027 moment taught me something different about myself. For the first time, I did not wait to be found. I chose to lead, deliberately, publicly, at personal cost, because some moments in a nation’s life are too important to leave to whoever happens to be standing closest to the door.

In seventeen years of energy sector legal practice, I learned that the most dangerous contracts are not the ones with bad terms. They are the ones with beautiful terms and no will to honour them. Nigerian governance has suffered exactly this: not a shortage of manifestos, but a chronic deficit of accountability architecture.

Genuine alternative means five things Nigeria has never simultaneously had in one administration.

Collective Participation means governance that treats citizens as stakeholders, not spectators. Policy built with communities, not merely announced to them.

Economic Inclusion means structural access, not trickle-down reform dressed in progressive language. Small businesses, women entrepreneurs, young manufacturers inside the economy, not outside looking at it.

Cultural Identity means governing from Nigeria’s diversity rather than despite it. Our diversity is not a problem to be managed. It is the most underutilised asset in our development story.

AI Readiness means recognising that the world is not waiting for Nigeria to finish its political arguments before restructuring its economy around technology. Every year we delay costs us a generation. This is not futurism. It is urgency.

Trust Restoration cannot be legislated. It must be modelled, consistently, under pressure, in public. Transparency is not a policy. It is a practice.

On the Democratic Leadership Alliance

I declared my 2027 presidential candidacy under the Democratic Leadership Alliance because Nigeria’s democratic future cannot be built on the ruins of recycled coalitions. The DLA represents something the major parties currently cannot: a platform where ideology precedes ambition, where the candidate serves the vision rather than the vision serving the candidate.

I did not arrive at this decision lightly. I stepped down from the civic movement I founded, Project One, the #IAMANIGERIAN initiative, upon declaring my candidacy, because public trust must never be converted into personal political capital without the full transparency of disclosure. That is not a sacrifice. It is the baseline standard I intend to bring to governance.

Nigeria is a nation of 220 million people, the largest Black democracy on earth, the continent’s most dynamic creative and entrepreneurial force. This nation deserves leadership that matches its potential, not its history.

A Word to the Voter Who Has Given Up

You are not wrong to be tired. You are not naive for having hoped before and been disappointed. Your absence from the ballot in 2027 will not punish the political class. It will only extend their lease.

The most radical act available to a Nigerian citizen right now is not protest. It is participation, deliberate, informed, and directed toward something worth building.

I grew up performing poetry on radio before I understood politics. What I understood even then was this: when you are given a microphone, however small, you owe the audience your truth. Nigeria has given every candidate in 2027 a microphone. Most will use it to amplify themselves.

I intend to use it to amplify you.

Nigerians want to vote. The surveys confirm it. What remains is the question of whether there is something worth voting for. I am asking you to believe there is. I am asking you to dare.

-Akinnadeju writes from Abuja