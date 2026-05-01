Accord Party Chieftain Decries Ibadan Opposition Summit

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the Accord Party, Mr. Dele Oladeji, has distanced the party from the recently held Ibadan Opposition Summit, declaring that the party neither participated in nor endorsed the gathering and its outcomes.

Oladeji, who is an aspirant for Lagos West senatorial district, in a statement made available to journalists, clarified that the party had no involvement in the summit and it’s not part of any coalition arrangement emerging from it.

He stressed that the Accord Party remains independent in its political strategy ahead of the 2027 general election, describing the Ibadan meeting as a convergence of select opposition figures rather than a true representation of opposition political parties in Nigeria.

According to him, the summit was primarily driven by internal issues within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside factions from other political parties.

“The so-called summit does not reflect the position or interests of opposition parties in Nigeria. It was largely centred on the internal leadership challenges of the ADC and discussions around a possible consensus candidacy among a few groups,” he said.

Oladeji further emphasised that the ADC, as a single political party among several opposition platforms, cannot claim to represent the broader opposition landscape, noting that Accord, which he described as a more established opposition party, was not represented at the meeting.

Highlighting the party’s standing, Oladeji stated that Accord currently holds a gubernatorial seat and continues to expand its political reach, unlike some other opposition parties facing internal difficulties.

He reiterated that the party is actively preparing to field candidates across various positions in the 2027 elections.

The Accord chieftain also criticized the use of the party’s national chairman’s image in materials associated with the summit, describing it as inappropriate and misleading.

He alleged that such actions were attempts by some political actors to gain credibility through association.

While expressing concern over what he termed ‘Unwarranted political maneuvering’, Oladeji urged Nigerians to critically assess the credibility and intentions of political leaders and groups positioning themselves as alternatives.

He reaffirmed the Accord Party’s commitment to providing credible opposition and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s democratic development, independent of what he described as “selective and self-serving alliances.”