May Day: AMBO Greets Osun Workers, Promises  Labour  Dignity

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), has set the tone for his campaign with a strong, worker-focused message, promising a people-first administration that prioritises welfare, dignity, and economic opportunity.

In a statement released by the Project AMBO-ICG Media Office to commemorate the 2026 May Day celebration, Oyebamiji addressed a broad spectrum of Osun State’s workforce, including civil servants, traders, farmers, artisans, and young professionals, acknowledging their contributions to the growth and development of the state while outlining his vision for a more inclusive and responsive government.

Felicitating with workers across the state, Oyebamiji commended their resilience, sacrifice, and commitment to keeping the wheels of Osun State’s economy turning, despite prevailing challenges.

He described them as the true drivers of progress and assured them that their labour and dedication would not go unrecognised under his administration.

“The Nigerian worker is the backbone of this country, and the Osun worker deserves to be treated as exactly that, as a backbone, not an afterthought,” Oyebamiji said.

Drawing from a career that spans banking, public finance, and federal administration, including his tenure as the managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Oyebamiji positioned himself as a candidate with both experience and empathy.

He emphasised that his administration would not only understand the challenges facing workers but also act decisively to address them.

“My government will listen, one that responds, and one that puts the welfare of its people first. The days of treating workers as mere statistics will be over,” he stated.

Central to his message was a commitment to restoring dignity to labour through prompt payment of salaries and pensions, improved working conditions, and policies that support economic stability, stressing that pension obligations must be treated as a priority, not a privilege.

“The person who gave their productive years to this state must not be left behind when those years are done. Pensions are not a favour; they are a duty we must honour without delay,” he said.

He also extended a message of hope to contributory pensioners across the state, acknowledging their struggles and assuring them that relief was in sight. According to him, his administration would prioritise clearing outstanding obligations and ensuring a more efficient and transparent pension system.

“To our pensioners, especially those under the contributory scheme who have endured delays and uncertainty, I say this: your days of suffering will soon be over. You have served Osun faithfully, and my administration will restore your dignity by ensuring your entitlements are paid promptly and in full.”

Oyebamiji further addressed the broader economic realities confronting residents of the state, including rising living costs and unemployment, particularly among the youth. He described these challenges as urgent governance issues that require immediate and strategic intervention.

“When a man works and still cannot feed his family, something has broken. When a young person is willing and able but has nowhere to go, something has broken. I am running to become the governor of our dear state to fix what has broken,” he declared.

Expanding on his development agenda, the Osun State APC governorship candidate pledged to implement policies that would stimulate job creation, support small businesses, and unlock opportunities across key sectors of the economy.

“We will build an economy where hard work is rewarded, where small businesses can grow, and where our young people can find meaningful employment without leaving Osun State,” Oyebamiji added.

He further stated that his administration would prioritise accessible healthcare, quality education, and social protection systems, noting that governance must reflect the everyday realities of the people.

Political observers note that Oyebamiji’s emergence as the APC candidate, following a consensus endorsement by all 1,660 delegates, alongside the inauguration of an 800-member campaign council, signals a well-coordinated push ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

For many, his Workers’ Day message offers an early glimpse into the tone and direction of his campaign, positioning it as one that speaks directly to the people, acknowledges their struggles, and presents governance as a tool for meaningful and lasting change.