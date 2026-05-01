Labour Before Lip Service: Adebayo Demands Real Rewards for Nigerian Workers

Prince Adewole Adebayo, a vocal opposition figure, seasoned public affairs commentator, and former presidential candidate, has called on Nigerian leaders to prioritise the welfare and dignity of workers, insisting that labour must be rewarded with opportunity and not reduced to a struggle for mere survival.

In a goodwill message to mark the International Workers’ Day, the former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) paid tribute to the resilience and contributions of Nigerian workers, describing them as the backbone of national development.

“Today, we honour the hands that build, the minds that innovate, and the spirit that refuses to quit,” Adebayo stated, highlighting the central role of labour in driving productivity and sustaining the nation’s economy.

He, however, warned that the value of work is being undermined by policies and leadership failures that leave many Nigerians struggling despite their efforts.

According to him, leadership must ensure that diligence translates into meaningful opportunities, improved living standards and economic security.

Adebayo stressed that the true wealth of any nation lies not in its natural resources but in the wellbeing of its workforce.

He urged policymakers to adopt people-centred economic strategies that empower workers, protect their rights and create pathways for growth and prosperity.

The SDP chieftain’s message comes at a time when concerns over wages, inflation, and job security continue to dominate national discourse, with organised labour groups pushing for reforms to improve workers’ conditions across the country.

Reaffirming his stance on governance, Adebayo reiterated the need for accountable leadership that places citizens at the heart of decision-making, noting that a nation cannot progress when its workers are left behind.