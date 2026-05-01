Troops Eliminate 18 Terrorists in Bulabulin Forest, Clear Insurgent Enclaves in Timbuktu

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with elements of Sector 2 Stabilisation Force Brigade and the Civilian Joint Task Force, have eliminated 18 terrorists in Bulabulin Forest and cleared insurgent enclaves in the Timbuktu axis, forcing several others to flee with varying degrees of injuries.

The coordinated offensive, conducted under Operation Desert Sanity V, was supported by assault air platforms from the Air Component Command.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, explained that the successes were recorded during two separate but coordinated engagements involving troops of Sector 2 in the Azir Bridge (Timbuktu axis) and Bulabulin Forest areas, in close synergy with the Air Component Command.

On the Bulabulin Forest axis, troops of Sector 2, working alongside the Sector 2 Stabilisation Force Brigade and the Civilian Joint Task Force, conducted clearance operations on terrorist enclaves located at Mar, Subdu, Yaro Lawanti, and Yaro Shuwari, as well as other adjoining areas within the Bulabulin Forest and along the Kamadogu Yobe stretch.

“All identified life-support structures were destroyed during the operation.

Subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of nine AK-47 rifles, three PKT anti-aircraft machine guns, five motorcycles, assorted ammunition, and materials used for the fabrication of improvised explosive devices, significantly disrupting terrorist logistics and operational capabilities within the axis,” the statement said.

Similarly, along the Timbuktu axis at the Wajiroko–Sabongari corridor, troops engaged terrorists with support from the Air Component Command of OPHK.

Demonstrating resilience and tactical discipline, the troops maintained their positions and effectively neutralised the insurgents.

Further exploitation revealed seven neutralised terrorists, while additional blood trails and body parts suggested higher casualties inflicted during the engagement.

Recovered items included AK-47 rifles, RPG tubes, a large cache of ammunition, bandoliers, and communication equipment.

Lieutenant Colonel Uba noted that the Air Component Command played a decisive role in both operations by providing sustained Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), which enhanced accurate target acquisition and real-time situational awareness for coordinated ground assaults.

He added that precision air interdiction strikes were carried out on confirmed terrorist positions and fleeing elements, further decimating insurgents and ensuring the success of the synchronised air–land offensive.

Troops, supported by volunteer forces, are currently conducting follow-up exploitation operations along the Forfor, Multe, and Wajiroko axes to consolidate gains, pursue fleeing terrorists, and prevent any attempt at regrouping.

These operations, according to the statement, underscore OPHK’s growing operational effectiveness and sustained dominance across the theatre.