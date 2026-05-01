Reject Anti-Special Seats Motion, Women Coalition Tells N’ Assembly 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A coalition of Nigerian women has urged the National Assembly to reject any motion opposing the Special Seats Bill for Women when it comes up for plenary consideration.

The group made the call Friday during the submission of its petitions at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, the President of the League of Women Voters of Nigeria, Irene Awunah Ikyegh, appealed to lawmakers to vote in favour of the bill and mobilise support across both chambers.

She said members of the House of Representatives and the Senate should ensure the bill secures majority backing when subjected to voting.

She described the situation as a democratic deficit that denies the country inclusive governance, diverse perspectives and equitable resource distribution.

According to her, the Special Seats Bill seeks to address the imbalance through the creation of additional seats for women in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

She said the proposal would align Nigeria with countries such as Rwanda, South Africa, Kenya and Uganda in advancing women’s political inclusion.

“We ask that you use your good offices to influence the passage of this bill. We advocate for an emergency sitting to vote on this bill.

“We ask that you support it when it is subjected to voting on the floor of the House,” she said.

Ikyegh added that the coalition remained hopeful that lawmakers would become champions of the bill in the interest of strengthening democracy and ensuring fair representation for both men and women.

Reading from the petition, Ikyegh said the demand was anchored on constitutional guarantees of freedom from discrimination and the right of every citizen to participate in governance.

She noted that women make up nearly half of Nigeria’s population and contribute significantly to the nation’s social, economic and political development.

Despite this, she lamented that women remain severely underrepresented at all levels of government, often occupying less than five per cent of elected positions.

Ikyegh recalled that similar constitutional amendment bills were considered by the 9th and 10th Assemblies but failed to secure the required support.

She, however, urged lawmakers to demonstrate stronger political will and ensure the bill’s passage.