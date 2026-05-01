Fubara Picks APC Governorship Form

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, Thursday, picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his re-election.

A delegation led by a member representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante disclosed that elders and leaders across Rivers State took the decision in what they described as the overriding interest of the people.

He stressed that the action underscored popular confidence in Fubara’s leadership, insisting that the decision was driven purely by public sentiment rather than personal ambition or financial capacity.

Abiante maintained that the gesture was neither unusual nor unprecedented, describing it as part of Nigeria’s established democratic culture.

He stated: “This is not new. Even at the national level, stakeholders have, in the past, procured nomination forms for preferred candidates. It is a democratic tradition rooted in collective will.”

“It is not about how deep your pocket is. It is about what the people feel. And the people of Rivers State have made their position clear—they want continuity.”

The lawmaker further revealed that Governor Fubara neither initiated nor influenced the move, insisting it was a spontaneous decision by stakeholders determined to sustain the current trajectory.

“He did not send us,” Abiante said. “This is the voice of the people speaking through their leaders. We have come on their behalf.”

Abiante emphasized the governor’s leadership style—describing him as humble, people-oriented, and deeply attuned to the needs of ordinary citizens.

“This is a leader who understands the pains of his people and responds with action,” he added.

Highlighting the governor’s performance, the lawmaker pointed to what he described as visible progress in infrastructure, improved access to previously neglected communities, and renewed economic opportunities, particularly in riverine areas.

“In places like Andoni, access was a long-standing challenge. Within months, that narrative changed,” he said. “Communities once cut off are now connected and positioned to contribute meaningfully to the blue economy.”