JAMB Dissociates Self from Lead City University Law Admissions

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disassociated itself from reported admissions into the Law Faculty of Lead City University, stating that the offers are not recognised by the board.

In a statement issued by its Public Communications Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, the board said it had received complaints regarding the alleged admissions but clarified that the process was not conducted through its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), which is the approved platform for processing admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

According to JAMB, admissions not processed through CAPS are not recognised within the official admission framework.

“The board states that the reported admissions were not conducted through CAPS. Consequently, such admissions are not recognised by the board,” the statement said.

The board also noted that the university’s Law programme is currently under a five-year suspension and emphasised that institutions are expected to comply with existing admission guidelines during such periods.

JAMB advised prospective students to ensure that their admissions are processed through CAPS to avoid complications.

“This development highlights the importance of following official admission procedures. Candidates are advised not to accept admission offers that are not processed through CAPS,” the board stated.

It further cautioned that candidates who accept admissions outside the recognised platform risk facing difficulties with documentation and recognition of their admission status.

The board also said it was aware of attempts by some institutions to regularise irregular admissions through inter-university transfers. It maintained, however, that such transfers would only be valid if the candidate had initially been admitted through CAPS.

“For a transfer to be valid, the candidate must have been properly admitted in the first instance,” the board added.