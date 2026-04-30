Terrorism: Algeria Declares Support for Unity of the Malian Territory

Sunday Okobi

The government and people of Algeria have expressed their unwavering support for the unity of the Malian territory, its people, government, and institutions, rejecting any form of terrorism in the country.

The Algerian Senior Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, who stated these in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Algerian Press Service in its embassy in Nigeria (Abuja), reiterated Algeria’s steadfast support for the Malian territory, and categorically rejected any form of terrorism.

In the statement regarding “serious developments” in the Republic of Mali, following an audience granted in Algiers to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic, who was on an official visit to Algeria, Attaf restated Algeria’s “clear position, on the development in the Malian territory.

Reaffirming Algeria’s categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism, Attaf stressed that terrorism cannot be justified or tolerated regardless of its motives or causes, “a stance shaped by Algeria’s own bitter experience with the scourge.”

He added: “Algeria, therefore, calls for strengthening the national unity within the sister country of Mali.”

The minister explained that such unity serves as “the best deterrent against terrorism and the shield that can truly be relied upon to combat this scourge with the necessary effectiveness.”