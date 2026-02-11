BUA Foods Names ‘Khalifa’ Rabiu Chief Officer for Global Procurement, Strategic Operations

BUA Foods Plc has appointed Mr. Isyaku Abdulsamad “Khalifa” Rabiu as Chief Officer, Global Procurement and Strategic Operations, in a move aimed at strengthening its leadership team as the company pursues its next phase of growth.

The appointment, which took effect on January 29, 2026, positions Rabiu to oversee the company’s global procurement framework and lead strategic operational initiatives across its businesses.

BUA Foods said the decision comes at a pivotal stage in its corporate journey, as it transitions from a period of consolidation to what it describes as scaled and more disciplined growth in its core segments.

In his new role, Rabiu will be responsible for managing the company’s end-to-end global procurement function, with a focus on improving efficiency, optimizing costs, and reinforcing supply chain resilience. He is also expected to drive operational strategies designed to support long-term sustainability and expansion.

Rabiu brings experience spanning procurement, supply chain management and strategic operations across the food, cement and animal feed industries. Before his appointment, he served as Director for Special Operations at BUA Group, where he led several transformation initiatives.

During that time, he played a key role in strategic raw material sourcing, particularly wheat procurement, and oversaw the establishment of a 40-metric-tonne-per-hour animal feed mill. He was also involved in the commercial reintroduction of BUA rice products into the Nigerian market and led the rollout of proprietary digital platforms within BUA Foods.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director of BUA Foods Plc, Engr. Ayodele Abioye, said Rabiu’s expertise would be critical to the company’s strategic direction.

“As BUA Foods enters the next stage of its transformation, marking a shift from business consolidation to scaled and more disciplined growth, we are delighted to welcome Khalifa to our leadership team,” Abioye said. “His expertise in global procurement and strategic operations will be vital to further strengthening our supply chain, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Rabiu said he was taking on the new responsibility at an important time in the company’s evolution.

“I am excited to assume this role at such a pivotal time in BUA Foods’ growth journey. I look forward to advancing agile, sustainable procurement systems and operational strategies that support the Company’s long-term ambitions,” he said.

Rabiu holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Regent’s University London and a Master’s in Management from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

BUA Foods Plc, listed on the Nigerian Exchange as NGX: BUAFOODS, is one of Nigeria’s leading food manufacturing companies, producing sugar, flour, semolina, pasta, rice and edible oils. The company operates strategically located plants across the country and maintains partnerships across its value chain.