  • Thursday, 12th March, 2026

NELFUND Extends Student Loan Programme for Some Institutions 

Nigeria | 27 minutes ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has approved an extension of its student loan programme for institutions that have formally requested additional time for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Fund’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Oluwatuyi said the extension applies strictly to institutions that submitted official requests to NELFUND for additional time to enable their eligible students complete their applications on the NELFUND Student Loan Portal.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to ensuring access to the student loan programme for all eligible Nigerian students.

“NELFUND remains committed to ensuring that eligible students across participating institutions have the opportunity to access the student loan programme,” he said.

NELFUND encouraged all eligible students in the affected institutions to take advantage of the extension and complete their applications via the official NELFUND portal.

The Fund restated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering sustainable student financing solutions that remove financial barriers to higher education in Nigeria.

