NUPRC to Commence 2026 Licencing Round in Q3 After Tinubu’s Approval

• Commission’s workers call off industrial action

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday said the 2026 Oil Licencing Round will commence by the third quarter (Q3) 2026, having received the approval of President Bola Tinubu, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The Commission Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, stated this when Meren Energy (formerly Africa Oil) visited the corporate headquarters of the NUPRC in Abuja, a statement by the commission’s Head, Media and Corporate Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, stated.

Eyesan, who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the 2025 Licencing Round so far, stated that the commercial bid would take place in July after which the next licensing round would commence.

The NUPRC chief stated that the heightened participation in the 2025 Licencing Round was a testament to the fact that Nigeria was headed in the right direction, stressing that the rise in investments, coupled with the upswing in production, was evidence that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, under the leadership of Tinubu, has become attractive.

“We are also fortunate that the President and Minister of Petroleum Resources has approved the 2026 Licensing Round. So, we are in the process of finalising the 2026 launch, which will happen by the third quarter at the latest. So, this is the make-or-break point, and we want to make sure we make it,” Eyesan stated.

In his remarks, the Group CEO, Meren Energy, Dr. Oliver Quinn, stated that the current reforms have inspired the company to increase its investments in Nigeria hence its interest in asset divestments and licensing rounds.

Quinn revealed that Meren Energy’s investment priority is Africa, of which Nigeria ranks as number one.

“We have operated in Agbami, Akpo and Egina world class fields. I think till date, in 20 years about $11 billion in capital from our side has gone into these assets and about $4 billion has gone to tax and royalties,” he said, adding, “Nigeria remains the core of our business today because of the quality of these assets.”

According to Quinn, Meren Energy is pressuring its partners on these assets to deepen their investments and then increase overall production.

He said Meren Energy was the first company in Nigeria to sell crude oil to the Dangote refinery and the firm will continue to fulfil its Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) so long as the price remains right.

Meanwhile, normal activities have resumed at the commission following the suspension of a one-day warning strike embarked upon by workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The commission disclosed that the industrial action was called off on the night of June 1, 2026, after successful negotiations between the agency’s management and the two in-house unions.

According to the NUPRC, the strike, which lasted approximately 12 hours, affected only administrative operations within the commission, while regulatory oversight activities across oil and gas facilities nationwide continued uninterrupted.

In the statement issued by Akinkuotu, the commission said work had fully resumed and urged members of the public to disregard reports suggesting that the action disrupted crude oil production activities.

“The industrial action was called off on the night of June 1, 2026 after successful negotiations between the top management of the NUPRC and the two in-house unions – PENGASSAN and NUPENG,” the statement said.

It added that while some internal administrative functions were temporarily affected during the strike period, the commission’s core regulatory responsibilities in the upstream petroleum sector were not impacted.

The NUPRC also refuted media reports claiming that the dispute between management and workers was linked to issues surrounding foreign training opportunities, describing such reports as inaccurate and misleading.

“The commission therefore calls on members of the public to disregard false reports on crude oil production disruptions as well as misleading publications stating that the disagreement centered on foreign training,” the statement added.

The commission further assured its workforce of management’s commitment to improving working conditions and enhancing staff welfare and capacity development.