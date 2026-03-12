FG Approves N2bn Each As Take-off Grants for Epe Varsity, Tinubu Polytechnic

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the approval of N2 billion each as take-off grants for Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic, Abuja, and Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos State, as part of efforts to support their early operations and development.

It has also inaugurated the pioneer rector of the polytechnic and the principal officers of the university to strengthen leadership and governance in Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, presented certificates of appointment to the newly appointed leaders during the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Wednesday.

Among those inaugurated were Prof. Nosiru Onibon as the pioneer Rector of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic, Abuja; Dr. Angela Ajala as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE); and Prof. Adeola Oshikoya as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alausa said the establishment of the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic, Abuja, goes beyond merely expanding the country’s tertiary education system.

According to him, the institutions are part of broader efforts by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to strengthen access to quality education and develop capacity in science, technology and innovation.

“Every child in this country deserves access to the highest quality education comparable to global standards. The appointees were carefully selected based on their record of service and achievements across Nigeria’s educational institutions,” the minister said.

He reminded the newly appointed officers of the responsibility placed on them, noting that leadership would play a crucial role in shaping the direction and identity of the institutions.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. You have been chosen from millions of Nigerians to serve your country, and this recognition extends to your families as well,” he added.

Alausa explained that the institutions were strategically positioned to address pressing national and global challenges, including food security, public health, climate change, renewable energy and technological advancement.

He noted that their locations—Epe in Lagos State and Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory—were deliberately chosen to harness the human capital and economic potential of the regions.

“These institutions will serve as centres for innovation and platforms for nurturing the talent needed to propel Nigeria forward,” he said.

The minister further emphasised that the institutions are expected to evolve into centres of excellence in areas such as technological innovation, renewable energy, climate change adaptation, disaster risk management and sustainable research.

He also congratulated the newly appointed NCCE Executive Secretary, stressing that teacher education remains a priority for the Federal Government.

“Without the best teachers, we cannot produce the best students. Your leadership will be vital in safeguarding the values of our colleges of education and expanding opportunities for aspiring educators across the country,” he said.

Alausa urged the pioneer leaders of the new institutions to lay a strong foundation that would guide their growth and development for generations.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated officers, the appointees pledged their commitment to strengthening the institutions and contributing to the advancement of Nigeria’s education system.