LGAN Covets Culture Ministry’s Partnership for All-Africa Challenge Trophy 2026 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) is seeking partnership with the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy to co-host the Royal and Ancient sanctioned 2026 All-Africa Challenge Trophy in Abuja.

LGAN President and Chairperson of the AACT 2026 Local Organising Committee,

Dr. Lami Ahmed, made the proposal at a courtesy visit to the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in Abuja to shore up support for the tournament billed for IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja from November 2-7, 2026.

The proposed collaboration will see the ministry serve as Cultural Night Partner as well as programme and curate the evening’s showcase of Nigerian arts, music, fashion and cuisine for African teams, diplomats, Ministers and global media.

Over 30 African national delegations, diplomats, government representatives and international media are expected in Abuja for seven days of sport, cultural exchange and business dialogue.

The LGAN also requested the ministry to officially designate AACT 2026 as an Official Cultural Economy Event, in addition to seeking facilitation for the inclusion of the AACT 2026 Sports-to-Business Investment Pavilion in Nigeria’s creative economy presentation at the 4th Nigeria-Belgium-Luxembourg Business Forum in Brussels from 28th to 30th October 2026.

In her response, Musawa promised to review the proposal and consider areas for collaboration, noting that golf is not just a sport, but a community.

“Golf builds resilience, gives you a huge appreciation of nature, and from a mental health point of view, it is a sport that should be spread and encouraged for young Nigerians to embrace. This Cultural Night partnership falls squarely within the mandate of the Ministry. This is what we want to encourage,” she said.

She added that hosting the championship will present an opportunity to expand Nigeria’s tourism narrative beyond Lagos.

Abuja, being the capital of Nigeria, is a great opportunity for us to make that a staple for people to come in. We have to move that conversation away from Lagos to show what other parts of Nigeria have to offer. The local community is going to benefit as we leverage this opportunity in the FCT.”

Ahmed responded that the proposed partnership will mark a defining moment for women’s golf and Nigeria’s creative economy.

“AACT 2026 is more than a tournament. It is Africa’s premier platform where sport meets culture, tourism and investment. By partnering with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, we are ensuring that the world sees the richness of Nigerian creativity while creating real opportunities for our youth, artisans and entrepreneurs. Abuja will host Africa, and Nigeria will show why we are the heart of the continent’s creative future,” she said.