  • Thursday, 4th June, 2026

French Open: Sabalenka Lets Another Slam Slips through Her Fingers

Featured | 14 seconds ago

Aryna Sabalenka would not say it, but there is an inescapable feeling that another golden opportunity to add to her dynasty has slipped through her fingers in Paris.

The world number one has been left licking her wounds after a chastening 3-6 7-5 6-0 defeat by Russia’s Diana Shnaider in the French Open quarter-finals.

The Belarusian has been the dominant force in women’s tennis for the past two years, pummelling opponents on the way to 11 WTA titles and a 93-week stint at the top of the rankings.

But some would argue Sabalenka’s tally of four Grand Slam singles titles is not enough given her superiority – and the strong positions she has found herself in at the majors.

In a draw without any other major champions left, Sabalenka was the overwhelming favourite to land her first Roland Garros title, but she threw away a set and a double break advantage against Shnaider.

“Maybe I’m focusing too much that I’ve never won a Slam [here],” Sabalenka said.

“Maybe it makes me overthink and over-emotional.”

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