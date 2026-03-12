From Construction Sites to Community Service: Temitope Akinyemi Emerges as a Model of Leadership and Impact

In an era where integrity, excellence and strong moral values appear to be diminishing among many young professionals, Temitope B. Akinyemi has carved a niche for himself as a disciplined professional, visionary entrepreneur and committed political stakeholder whose influence continues to grow across multiple sectors.

Temitope Akinyemi currently serves as the Chief Executive of several thriving companies amongst which is Rencon PDC Ltd, operating within the building, civil engineering construction and procurement sector. Known for his result-driven leadership and strategic foresight, Akinyemi has built a reputation for delivering value, fostering organisational success and driving competitive growth within Nigeria’s built industry.

With close to two decades of professional experience, Akinyemi’s career reflects a blend of technical competence and managerial excellence. He honed his professional skills while working with reputable organisations including Portland Renovations and Construction Limited, Leadway Assurance, and Pixels Digital Systems Limited.

These experiences not only sharpened his expertise but also enabled him to nurture and mentor a team of young professionals within the construction and engineering ecosystem.

Akinyemi is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he laid the academic foundation for his career.

His commitment to continuous learning has taken him across some of the world’s most respected institutions. He attended the Owner Management Programme (OMP) jointly delivered by the Lagos Business School and Strathmore Business School in Kenya, while also earning certifications in Construction Project Management and Investment Management from the University of Cape Town.

Further strengthening his academic and professional credentials, Akinyemi obtained a Public Policy Certificate from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in the United States, alongside certifications in Construction Management and Construction Estimation from George Brown College, Toronto, Canada. He is also currently concluding a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Energy and Sustainability at Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM), Spain

His professional affiliations reflect his deep engagement with the industry.

Akinyemi is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Building, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC).

Socially, he is also an active member of elite recreational institutions including the Ikoyi Club and the Ikeja Golf Club.

Beyond business and professional accomplishments, Temitope Akinyemi has steadily built a reputation as a grassroots-oriented political figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His political journey gained significant visibility in 2018 when he contested the APC House of Assembly ticket, using the opportunity to engage extensively with party members across wards while presenting a vision centred on improved welfare and holistic community development.

Although the primary contest did not culminate in electoral victory, Akinyemi’s engagement left a lasting impression within the political structure of the local government. His dedication and influence earned him a role in the Lagos State APC Campaign Committee in 2018, and later a more strategic appointment in 2022 as a member of the Presidential Campaign Committee that contributed to the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Driven by a passion for community service, Akinyemi has consistently supported vulnerable members of society through various empowerment and welfare initiatives. He regularly distributes food items, relief materials and financial assistance to elderly citizens, widows, youths and indigent children within his community, demonstrating a practical commitment to social responsibility.

In preparation for the 2023 general elections, Akinyemi also launched the Temitope Akinyemi Political Empowerment Programme, a strategic initiative designed to strengthen party structures and motivate grassroots members.

Through the programme, 183 party faithful, ward chairmen and elderly party members received financial support as recognition for their loyalty and dedication to the party.

The initiative not only reinforced party unity but also inspired new members to actively participate in the political process.

Today, Temitope B. Akinyemi stands as a blend of professional excellence, political engagement and humanitarian service a leader whose journey from the construction sector to community development initiatives reflects a consistent commitment to impact and progress.

As Nigeria continues to seek forward-thinking leaders capable of bridging business innovation with public service, Akinyemi’s trajectory offers a compelling example of how professionalism, education and grassroots connection can combine to shape meaningful leadership.