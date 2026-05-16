Deputy Speaker Kalu Secures APC Ticket for Bende Federal Constituency Unopposed

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Saturday, was returned as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bende Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections unopposed.

Kalu was returned through a pronouncement by the APC registered members in the 13 electoral wards of Bende Federal Constituency. The 13 Federal political wards of Bende are: Bende, Itumbuzo, Uzuakoli, Umuhu, Ozuitem, Umeimenyi Nkpa, Igbere A , Igbere B, Item A, Item B, Item C, Alayi and Ugwueke Ezeukwu.

A statement by the SA Press Affairs to the Deputy Speaker, Udora Orizu, said the exercise was held across the 13 electoral wards and began in the afternoon, with party members from the federal constituency turning out in large numbers at their respective ward offices to take part in the process

Party stakeholders, ward executives and delegates across the constituency commended Kalu’s leadership, legislative performance, and commitment to grassroots development.

They described his unopposed emergence as a reflection of the confidence reposed in him by members of the APC and constituents alike.

They noted that his tenure had attracted impactful projects, strengthened party unity, and amplified the voice of the constituency at the national level through effective representation in the House of Representatives.

Speaking after the affirmation of his candidacy, Kalu expressed gratitude to party faithful, community leaders, youths, women groups and his constituents for their continued support and trust.

The Deputy Speaker reiterated his commitment to delivering more democratic dividends, promoting inclusive governance, and advancing policies that would improve the welfare and economic opportunities of the people of Bende.