Again, Senate Fails to Approve Real-Time e-Transmission of Poll Results, Chaos Looms

• Fresh provision empowers INEC to apply discretion for transmission

•Atiku: Opposition must oppose amended bill passed by Senate, says APC party of riggers

•Amaechi joins e-transmission protest

•Bugaje alleges Senate plans to rig, give ‘someone’ advantage, like in 2023

•PDP: Senate being clever by half

•ADC: Reversal victory for Nigerians

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna





For the second time in a few days, the Senate, yesterday, failed to enshrine real-time, mandatory electronic transmission of election results into Nigeria’s electoral law, opting instead for a controversial amendment that leaves the process to the discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At a tense, chaotic and at times disorderly emergency sitting, the upper chamber made a dramatic u-turn on its earlier position and passed an amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act, approving electronic transmission of results from polling units but retaining provisions for manual collation where network challenges with transmission occur.

By recommending that if electronic transmission fails, each polling officer could send results by manual transmission to the next level of collation centre, the Senate has opened the door to chaos.

With many of the country’s 176,974 polling units, potentially citing network challenges to resort to manual transmission, increasing the likelihood of tampering and manipulation of results by claiming electronic transmission failure.

Also, with results moving physically from thousands of polling units to collation centres, critics warned issue of integrity of the result would be called to question.

They also warned that delays, manipulation, conflicting figures and breakdown of public trust could overwhelm the electoral system and threaten national stability, adding further that the country could be plunged into widespread confusion, disputes and post-election chaos.

At the centre of the controversy was Clause 60(3) of the Electoral Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2026, which the Senate had passed on February 4.

In that version, lawmakers retained the word “transfer” rather than “transmission” of election results — a choice that sparked nationwide outrage and renewed fears over the credibility of future elections.

Yesterday’s sitting, convened primarily to adopt the Votes and Proceedings of the previous plenary, quickly degenerated into fierce procedural battles, exposing deep divisions among senators over whether the chamber could revisit a decision already taken within the same legislative session.

Presided over by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the extraordinary session was punctuated by repeated interventions from the chair as tempers flared, points of order flew across the chamber, and order repeatedly broke down.

The crisis erupted shortly after Akpabio began reading excerpts from the Votes and Proceedings, when Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno (Borno North), invoked Orders 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2023 (as amended), to seek leave to rescind the earlier resolution on the disputed clause.

His motion immediately threw the chamber into confusion, with several senators questioning whether such a move was procedurally admissible while consideration of the Votes and Proceedings was still ongoing.

Others countered that Order 1(b) empowered the Senate to suspend its rules in the overriding interest of the legislature.

After putting the procedural issue to a voice vote, Akpabio ruled in favour of allowing Monguno to proceed.

Moving the motion, Monguno recalled that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill had already been passed but said “post-passage issues” had emerged, particularly with Clause 60(3), which he argued required further scrutiny to guarantee “smooth, transparent and credible elections”.

He told the chamber that the Senate could not ignore widespread public concern, stressing that laws must reflect national aspirations and inspire public confidence.

Monguno’s motion sought the rescission of the Senate’s earlier decision on Clause 60(3) and its recommittal to the Committee of the Whole for reconsideration and passage.

The Borno North Senator explained that the controversy stemmed from the ambiguous use of the words “transfer” and “transmission” of results, insisting that clarity was required to restore trust in the electoral process.

He proposed a fresh amendment providing that the presiding officer at each polling unit shall electronically transmit results to INEC’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV) after completing and signing Form EC8A.

Under the new provision, where electronic transmission fails due to network or communication challenges, the manually completed and duly signed Form EC8A would serve as the primary source for collation and declaration of results.

However, the submission triggered fresh turmoil, with some senators objecting that phrases such as “real-time upload of election results” and explicit mandatory directives to INEC were conspicuously absent.

Intervening, Akpabio clarified that the amendment empowered presiding officers to electronically transmit results, but allowed manual collation where transmission fails.

The motion, seconded by Senator Abba Moro, who described the reversal as “the beauty of democracy”, was eventually put to a voice vote and declared carried.

The declaration sparked another round of chaos, as several senators invoked Order 72, demanding a division and individual voting.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe led the protest, but in a dramatic twist, later withdrew his call for a division, further deepening the confusion.

Akpabio ruled that the withdrawal stood, thereby sustaining the voice vote and approving the amendment.

With the contentious clause resolved, the Senate adopted the Votes and Proceedings of the previous sitting, bringing the stormy emergency session to a close.

The resolution formally rescinded the Senate’s earlier decision on Clause 60(3) as passed on February 4 and recommitted the clause to the Committee of the Whole.

Under Section 60 of the Electoral Act, 2022, presiding officers are required to count votes at polling units, record them on prescribed forms, distribute copies to polling agents and security officials, announce results at the unit, and “transfer” results as prescribed by INEC.

Any violation attracts a fine of up to N500,000 or a minimum six-month jail term.

Yesterday’s amendment replaced the disputed “transfer” provision with a framework for electronic transmission that still grants INEC discretion to rely on manual processes where the network fails, a development critics say falls short of public expectations for real-time transparency.

At the close of the session, Akpabio reconstituted the conference committee, with Senator Simon Lalong (Plateau South) as chairman. Other members include Tahir Monguno, Adamu Aleiro, Orji Kalu, Abba Moro, Asuquo Ekpeyong, Aminu Abbas, Tokunbo Abiru, Isah Jibrin, Ipalibo Banigo, Peter Nwebonyi, and Adeniyi Adegbonmire.

Atiku: Opposition Should Oppose Amended Bill, APC Is Party of Riggers

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday challenged opposition parties to unite and oppose the amended Electoral Act Bill, warning that the Senate’s decision would worsen electoral chaos.

Speaking to journalists after a visit to former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, in Minna, Atiku said Nigerians expected real-time electronic transmission, not a hybrid system.

He described the APC as “a party of riggers and forgers” and urged opposition parties not to allow the matter to rest.

“It is actually below the expectations of Nigerians. Nigerians were expecting real time electronic transfer of election results but what we got is a mixture of electronic and manual transmission which is going to cause more confusion and chaos than if we had a single tier of election transmission system

“I think there is need for all opposition political parties to come together to pursue this issue, we should not allow it to rest as they want it to rest today,” Atiku said.

Amaechi Joins E-Transmission Protest

Former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, joined protesters at the National Assembly, demanding the mandatory inclusion of real-time electronic transmission of results.

In a video circulating on social media and shared by X user, #ImranMuhammed, Amaechi was seen standing alongside demonstrators as they pressed for lawmakers to accede to their demands.

The protesters, drawn from civil society and youth groups, insisted on explicit legislative backing for real-time uploads, with some camping overnight at the complex to press their demands.

Amaechi joined a day after a presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, joined similar demonstrations at the National Assembly, adding his voice to calls for a more credible and transparent electoral process.

Bugaje: They Plan to Rig, Give ‘Someone’ Advantage

Islamic scholar and political activist, Dr. Usman Bugaje, accused the Senate of deliberately leaving loopholes to enable rigging, alleging that resistance to real-time transmission was aimed at giving certain individuals undue advantage, as in 2023.

Speaking on ARISE Television, Bugaje dismissed claims about network challenges, insisting that INEC had affirmed its capacity to transmit results electronically.

“These are all alibis to prepare for rigging. It’s very clear. You have POS in the remotest villages. You have telephones, working, WhatsApp – people sending messages and communicating.

“In any case, it is for INEC to say that we do not have the capacity to deliver. It is not for the legislators to do that. And like I said, INEC itself has recommended in its submission during the public hearing that this is the position.

“So what is the business of the Senate to start speculating about INEC inability to do that when INEC is very clear on his own particular position.

“And experts in the last few days have come out to say that the amount of coverage is more than sufficient for INEC to deliver.

“Remember, even if you post in remote areas, by the time you move into area of coverage, you know the message will find its way to the portal. And therefore it’s not something that is impossible.

“Many countries in the world, which are far less developed in terms of internet coverage, have done exactly this. So really, these are no reasons at all,” he said.

PDP: Senate Being Clever by Half

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the Senate of being “clever by half”, describing the amendment as a backdoor attempt to undermine electronic transmission.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the party urged members of the conference committee to adopt the House of Representatives’ version of the bill in the interest of credible elections.

‘’We have taken note of the outcome of the Senate’s reconsideration of its earlier position on the real-time electronic transmission of election results, wherein an addendum was introduced to permit manual transmission where technology is said to fail.

“We hold the firm view that this addendum is nothing more than a backdoor attempt to achieve the same objective as the earlier outright rejection, while pretending to align with the wishes of the Nigerian people.

‘’Manual transmission is already sufficiently provided for under the Electoral Act. The current agitation for electronic transmission is aimed at introducing a second-layer authentication mechanism that prevents the alteration of results en route to collation centres-a malpractice that has historically been the bane of Nigeria’s electoral process.

“Furthermore, it is inconceivable that the same BVAS technology which successfully undertakes accreditation throughout an election would suddenly become unreliable for the transmission of results and accreditation data arising from that same exercise.

‘’This caveat is a clear indication of the humongous fear being harboured by Senators opposed to electronic transmission, particularly Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom we reasonably suspect remains haunted by the ghost of his 2019 election loss, occasioned by the deployment of technology to curb overvoting. They must be reminded that Nigeria is bigger than their narrow personal and political interests.

‘’We, therefore, urge members of the Conference Committee to adopt the version of the bill passed by the House of Representatives as the harmonised position, if indeed they are committed to delivering credible elections in 2027.

“They must rise above the instincts of politicians fixated on the next election and instead focus on the sustenance of democracy and the protection of future generations. Should this democracy fail, the names of Senator Akpabio and all Senators who voted against electronic transmission will undoubtedly occupy a conspicuous chapter in the book of infamy.

‘’We also call on Nigerians to remain resolute in their demand for the real-time electronic transmission of election results. This is no time for excuses. This hard-won democracy is far too valuable to be left in the hands of politicians alone,’’ the PDP stated.

ADC: Reversal Victory for Nigerians

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) described the Senate’s reversal as a victory for Nigerians, crediting sustained public pressure.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bo-laji Abdullahi, the party said the development showed that united civic action could defeat partisan manipulation, urging Nigerians to remain vigilant until the bill is fully assented to and becomes law.

‘’It demonstrates, in the clearest possible terms, that when citizens act with unity, clarity of purpose, and resolve, they can indeed move mountains.

‘’This outcome is not merely a legislative U-turn. It is a testament to the resilience, vigilance, and rising political consciousness of Nigerians across all walks of life. From street protests to digital campaigns, the Nigerian people have once again shown that sovereignty truly belongs to them.

‘’In the face of the ruling APC’s habitual disregard for due process and democratic values, the Nigerian people have reaffirmed their place as the ultimate custodians of our democracy.

‘’In this regard, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) salutes the courage and tenacity of Nigerians. We commend every citizen who raised their voice, whether online or offline, to resist legislative mischief that threatened to undermine our electoral integrity,’’ Abdullahi stated

He, however, added that, ‘’We must not relent. This is only a step forward. We must now ensure that this momentum is sustained until the amended Bill is not only passed but duly assented to by the President, properly gazetted, and becomes an enforceable law of the Federal Republic.

‘’We must remain vigilant to ensure there are no last-minute betrayals or technical ambiguities, the kind that often lead to ‘stories that touch’. Let this be a reminder that democracy does not thrive in silence or indifference. It demands participation, persistence, and sometimes, peaceful defiance,” he stressed.