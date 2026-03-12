Sahara Group Adds 40,000 CBM Asharami Ghana LPG Carrier, Expanding Capacity for Ghana, W’Africa

Sahara Group, a leading global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, has inaugurated MT Asharami Ghana, a 40,000‑cubic‑metre Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) carrier, expanding its fleet capacity, while strengthening Ghana’s clean energy supply chain and LPG distribution network.

The dual‑fuel vessel improves operational efficiency, enhances supply reliability, and supports lower‑emission LPG logistics as consumption grows across Ghana and the wider sub‑region.

Speaking at the inauguration in Ulsan, South Korea, President John Dramani Mahama described the vessel as “a significant milestone in strengthening the infrastructure that underpins the global LPG supply chain,” noting that expanded shipping capacity is critical to improving supply security, reliability and efficiency for countries that rely partly on LPG imports.

He commended Sahara Group, WAGL Energy and all partners involved for their “leadership, technical expertise and strategic foresight”, adding that the project reflects “the power of partnership” in advancing safe, efficient and responsible energy distribution.

President Mahama wished the MT Asharami Ghana safe sails, expressing confidence that the vessel would inspire further investment and collaboration across Africa’s energy value chain.

According to the Executive Director, Sahara Group, Wale Ajibade, the vessel supports Ghana’s clean energy ambitions through integrated infrastructure.

“MT Asharami Ghana is more than a vessel; it is part of a deliberate strategy to strengthen LPG supply security and support Ghana’s clean energy ambitions. It secures an additional 25,000-metric-tonne stock security for the Ghana economy, alongside the soon to be inaugurated 6,000-metric-tonee of 12.000-metric-tonne land storage in Tema,” he said.

With the addition of Asharami Ghana, Sahara Group’s LPG carrier fleet now comprises six delivered vessels with a combined capacity of 202,000 cubic metres.

Supported by partnerships with WAGL Energy, NNPC Limited and other stakeholders, an additional 270,000 cubic metres of capacity is under construction and due for delivery by September 2028.

Executive Director, Sahara Group, Temitope Shonubi, said Asharami Ghana is part of Sahara’s integrated LPG infrastructure strategy spanning shipping, storage and downstream distribution globally, including the development of a 12,000‑metric‑tonne land‑based LPG storage terminal in Tema, with a 6,000‑metric‑tonne first phase scheduled for completion in May 2026.

He thanked the Managing Director of Asharami Ghana, Yaa Serwaa Alifo, for her resilience and insistence to dedicate a ship of “this magnitude solely to the Ghana Market and its landlocked neighbours”.

Ghana is targeting LPG adoption of 50 per cent of households by 2030, up from about 30 per cent today.

Sahara’s investments will support clean energy access for more than 35 million people, while strengthening Ghana’s role in regional LPG trade to neighbouring and landlocked West African markets.

The inauguration comes in Sahara Group’s 30th anniversary year, guided by the Sahara Beyond XXX milestone, underscoring Sahara’s focus on building an enduring enterprise that delivers responsible growth, shared prosperity and long‑term impact across its markets.