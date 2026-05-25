2027: Danladi Competent to Move Kwara Forward, Say Political Office Holders

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Political office holders in Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara State have said that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election, Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi (SYD), possesses the competence, capacity, humility and leadership qualities required to move the state forward.

They said his emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of the APC was meant to correct the 28-year democratic imbalance in the state.

Danladi, who hails from Kwara North senatorial district of the state, last Friday emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC with 94,990 votes to defeat nine other aspirants during the governorship primary of the party.

A statement issued weekend by the group signed by its chairman and lawmaker representing Okuta/Yashikira constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Baba Salihu-Boriya and secretary, who is also the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Usman Yunusa Lade, stated that: “The emergence of Hon. Salihu as the APC flagbearer for 2027 election also represents a historic moment for our state and a long-awaited triumph of equity, fairness, inclusion and democratic justice.

“Kwara North senatorial district, despite being the largest geopolitical zone in Kwara State by landmass, has not produced a democratically elected governor since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

“By the completion of the current administration in 2027, Kwara Central would have occupied the governorship for approximately 20 years, while Kwara South would have held the office for eight years, leaving Kwara North without the opportunity to lead the state.”

According to the statement, “The emergence of SYD marks a historic and well-deserved moment for Kwara North, and a gesture to correct the 28-year democratic imbalance in the state.

“Our people have consistently supported the aspirations and electoral victories of other zones in the spirit of unity, peace and collective progress.

“Today, the APC has once again demonstrated that no part of Kwara State will be permanently excluded from leadership.

“We are confident that Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi possesses the competence, capacity, humility, and leadership qualities required to move Kwara State forward.

“We are equally confident that he will sustain and build upon the remarkable legacy of inclusive governance, people-oriented development, political stability and progressive leadership established by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“We therefore call on the people of Kwara North to remain united and steadfast behind our candidate, while also urging all Kwarans, irrespective of political, ethnic, or regional affiliations, to support this historic aspiration as a collective opportunity to deepen inclusion, strengthen unity, and build a more equitable and prosperous Kwara State for all.”