NDPHC Restarts 450MW Alaoji Power Plant Three Years After Shutdown

. Company to partner Abia government on electricity supply

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has announced the restoration of the 450 megawatts Alaoji Open Cycle Power Plant in Abia state after it was shut down in 2023 over gas supply and metering disputes.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Jennifer Adighije, disclosed this during a meeting with the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, when she briefed the governor on efforts taken by the company to revive the power plant.

In a statement in Abuja by the Head, Corporate Communications & External Relations, NDPHC, Emmanuel Ojor, Adighije explained that the plant was shut down after disparities emerged between metering and trading points, leading the gas supplier, TotalEnergies, to suspend supply to the facility, while debts also accumulated.

According to her, upon assuming office in 2024, the restoration of the Alaoji plant became a priority for the company.

“The good news is that we have carried out and fixed all the remedial works on the defective gas line. We’ve also been able to completely defray our past due obligations to Total, and Total has restored gas supply to the plant,” she stated.

Adighije added that extensive electro-mechanical works had also been completed on the plant, leading to the restoration of three generating units, GT1, GT22 and GT23, which are now available to dispatch about 375 megawatts to the national grid.

According to her, the plant has adequate transmission infrastructure with no major evacuation constraints, describing it as a viable generation facility for grid-imported electricity.

Besides, the NDPHC chief executive commended the Abia State government for reforms in the electricity sector, especially the Aba ring-fenced power arrangement and the establishment of the state electricity regulatory agency.

She said the company was leveraging the Electricity Act and the evolving bilateral electricity market to partner with states and eligible customers to improve power supply across the country.

She added: “We would love to form a strategic alliance with Abia state considering the fact that you (the governor) are very driven and determined to secure uninterruptible electricity for the good people of Abia state.”

In his remarks, Otti lauded the management of NDPHC for bringing the Alaoji plant back to life, describing the development as critical to economic growth and industrial development in the state.

“The last time I visited the Alaoji plant, it was regrettable that such capacity was wasting away. I’m glad to learn that you have brought it back to life,” the governor said.

The governor revealed that the plant could eventually be expanded to 800MW and later to about 1,100MW, subject to the availability of funds, reiterating that power remained one of the most critical drivers of economic development.

Noting that his administration prioritised electricity infrastructure since assuming office in 2023, the governor also disclosed that the state government had ring-fenced the Umuahia electricity market and entered into an agreement with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to acquire electricity distribution assets covering Umuahia and surrounding areas.

According to him, the state would require about 100MW to service the eight local government areas under the Umuahia ring-fenced area, while investments in renewable energy and mini-grid projects were also ongoing.

He directed the state Commissioner of Power and Public Utility, Monday Ikechukwu, to work with NDPHC officials on modalities for wheeling electricity from the Alaoji plant to Umuahia and other parts of the state, assuring the NDPHC management of the state government’s support. He urged the company not to relent despite challenges in the power sector.

Speaking after a tour of the plant, the Abia State Commissioner, Ikechukwu, assured Adighije of the state government’s willingness to partner with the company.

According to him, the state is ready to commence commercial negotiations with NDPHC, stressing that adequate power supply remains a priority for the government.