Nigerian Navy @ 70: NNS Delta Gifts 300 Widows of Fallen Military Personnel Welfare Packages

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta), Warri, weekend put smiles on the faces of over 300 widows of fallen military personnel and civilians from across Delta State with donation of food, gifts and other items as part of the activities marking the Nigerian Navy 70th anniversary celebrations.

The widows outreach, which took place at NNS Delta parade ground, was attended by dignitaries, including heads of military and paramilitary agencies, retired senior military officers as well as prominent indigenes of the state.

Commander NNS Delta, Commodore Shehu Mohammed Tasiu, said the navy deliberately chose to honour widows as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s platinum jubilee, noting that the burden of national service is often carried most heavily by families left behind.

“For seven decades, the Nigerian Navy has guarded our territorial waters, fought piracy and secured oil infrastructure, but this milestone is measured not in victories alone, but in sacrifice,” Tasiu said in his welcome remarks.

Addressing widows of the fallen military and paramilitary personnel, he said: “Your spouses did not merely pass away; they fell in the line of duty. They left behind uniforms that will never be worn again, and a legacy of honour that time cannot erase.”

Tasiu noted that though families of fallen personnel were too often forgotten after burial ceremonies but assured them that the navy was committed to creating more avenues for direct engagement, dialogue and fellowship to reassure serving personnel that their families would not be abandoned.

Justifying the decision to include widows of civilians, including traders, teachers, fishermen and farmers, a notable departure from strictly military-focused interventions, the naval chief explained that national security could not be separated from community wellbeing.

“When a widow struggles to feed her children, resentment grows. But when the navy reaches out, listens and honours struggling families regardless of uniform or status, trust is built,” he said.

The event featured Christian and Muslim clerics who urged the widows to remain steadfast despite their losses, while preaching unity, peace and good neighbourliness as foundations for development in the state.

The Divisional Police Officer of Ugborikoko Police Station, CSP Omosetemi Agbede-Zuokumor (Mrs), who presented inspirational talks to the beneficiaries, charged parents to be intentional in raising responsible children.

“Your voice is important. We cannot have a nation we would be proud of without your cooperation,” she said, urging mothers to create safe spaces for their children.

The Delta State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, Princess Pat Ajudua, commended the leadership of NNS Delta for the timely and strategic intervention that had “torn down the wall of distrust” between military institutions and civilians.

“The Delta State Government does not see widows as statistics but as warriors and unsung heroes of our communities,” she said.

She also reminded widows of their legal rights, noting that under Delta State laws, widows and their children are entitled to the estates of deceased husbands.

Mrs Morayo Salami, wife of late Navy Captain A. J. Salami, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries amidst tears, thanked the navy for remembering them.

“We thank the Commander of NNS Delta for thinking about us and organising this outreach,” she said.

The 70th Nigerian Navy anniversary was kicked off on Friday with a jumat service at the NNS Delta mosque where Commodore Tasiu, led other faithful in praying to Allah despite many challenges facing the nation.

“I am honoured to address you today (Friday) as we mark the 70th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy. I thank Allah (SWT) for granting us life to witness this milestone, despite the many challenges facing our nation.

“We are at a defining moment in our nation’s history. It is therefore vital that we remain prayerful, steadfast and committed to peace and unity. Let us uphold the values that bind us together as one people,” he said.

The navy, Commodore Tasiu said, remains resolute in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and safeguarding peace, adding that: “Our constitutional duties include securing the maritime domain, supporting internal security through Military Aid to Civil Authority and Military Aid to Civil Power, and contributing to global peace through UN Peace Support Operations.”

While acknowledging that the security of “our maritime domain continues to face threats from criminal elements engaged in illegal activities”, the naval chief assured the people that the Nigerian Navy, in response to that, has stepped up operations to curb the acts of economic sabotage, achieving notable successes.

“This progress has been possible through the support of His Excellency, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which has enabled the acquisition of modern platforms and the dutiful funding of the NN.

“The navy also remains dedicated to the welfare of its personnel through physical, intellectual, mental, moral and spiritual development. This anniversary is an opportunity for both collective and personal reflection on our core values of professionalism, integrity and teamwork,” he said.

Commodore Tasiu therefore encouraged officers and ratings to uphold these values as well as safety and legality in all duties, adding: “Let us use this occasion to rededicate ourselves with renewed zeal and optimism, guided by the mantra. It is ‘Our Navy’, as we work towards a stronger and more prosperous future for the Service.

“As we celebrate, let us extend goodwill to one another, improve the lives of those around us, and work together to elevate both the Nigerian Navy and our great nation.”