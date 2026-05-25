Bandits Invade, Set Emir’s Palace Ablaze,  Abduct Wife, Children in Kwara Community 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A few days to Eid el-Kabir celebrations, about 15 uspected bandits have reportedly invaded the ancient town of Yashikira in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, setting the emir’s palace ablaze, abducting the emir’s wife, children, women and several residents of the community.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened in the wee hours of Sunday when the residents of the town were fast asleep.

It was gathered that the suspected bandits were said to have stormed the town, firing sporadically before launching the assault on the palace and nearby homes.

Sources said the assailants overpowered local vigilantes and operated for hours without resistance as terrified residents fled into nearby bushes for safety.

According to eye witnesses, the gunmen were said to have first attacked the palace, where they reportedly set parts of the building on fire before whisking away multiple victims.

A local source told newsmen in Ilorin on Monday that: “The suspected bandits invaded Yashikira in the night.

“They set the palace on fire and kidnapped women and children, including the emir’s wives.”

Another source said the attack threw the entire community into confusion as families searched for missing relatives after the assailants had left the area.

“The attackers came in large numbers with sophisticated weapons. People were running in different directions.

“Many residents escaped into the bush while the bandits carried away several persons,” the source said.

Some of the residents, who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin on Monday, lamented the growing insecurity in the area, alleging that communities in Baruten LGA have repeatedly suffered attacks from armed groups due to the porous border routes around the region.

They also accused security agencies of failing to provide adequate protection despite repeated warnings over increasing bandit activities in surrounding villages.

However, a senior police officer at the Baruten Divisional Police Headquarters located at Kosubosu, who sought anonymity, confirmed the development.

He said: “We have sent signal to the state police headquarters in Ilorin and we have commenced manhunt of the suspected bandits.”

He therefore urged the residents to be calm, as all efforts have been on ground to ensure the rescue of the victims.