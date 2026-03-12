PAU Alumni Association Inaugurates New EXCO, Sets Agenda for Sustainable Growth

The Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association (PAUAA) has inaugurated a new executive committee, led by Dr. Onyebuchi Odianjo as president, signalling a renewed focus on institutional strengthening, alumni engagement, and sustainable growth.

In her remarks, Dr. Odianjo highlighted the importance of building enduring structures and delivering measurable value to members across generations.

A communications and sustainability professional with over a decade of experience in the energy and development sectors, she currently serves as Media & Editorial Advisor at Renaissance Africa Energy Company and holds a Ph.D. in Business Development and Entrepreneurship.

Supporting her leadership, Opeyemi Oluleye assumes the role of vice-president. As Founder and Strategy Partner at OP Africa, he brings deep expertise in growth strategy, brand development, and stakeholder engagement, and emphasised that the administration will prioritise strategic partnerships and structured member engagement.

Chukwudi Ofoma takes office as Secretary, leveraging his digital and innovation expertise as an AI Engineer and First-Class Computer Science graduate to drive the association’s digital transformation initiatives.

Konika Kamal, Assistant Secretary, will provide operational coordination and executive support to ensure smooth implementation of programmes.

Stella Uwaechue, Finance Secretary, will oversee financial stewardship and governance. An Associate Chartered Accountant and corporate communications professional, she brings experience across banking, technology, and oil and gas sectors.

Eyo Offiong Eyo, Warfare Officer, contributes nearly three decades of leadership experience across banking, fintech and data science. Oyiza Faith Abdullahi, Assistant Welfare Officer, will focus on member support and engagement initiatives, drawing on her background in media, banking, fintech, and corporate communications.

Austen Osokpor serves as Publicity Secretary, leading strategic communications and stakeholder engagement to enhance the association’s visibility and brand positioning.

Chukwufumnanya Ochei, Social Secretary, a dual alumna and accomplished film producer, will drive alumni networking and community-building programmes, while Uche Olise, Assistant Social Secretary, coordinates internal communications and operational alignment, leveraging expertise in brand management and digital marketing.

The newly inaugurated Executive Committee reflects the multidisciplinary strength of the alumni network and is positioned to strengthen governance structures, expand professional linkages, and reinforce PAUAA’s role within and beyond the university community.