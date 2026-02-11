NIMC Launches Nationwide Ward-Level NIN Enrollment February 16

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that it will commence nationwide ward-level enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN) on Monday, February 16, 2026.

The commission said the initiative follows a presidential directive mandating NIMC to expand NIN registration to the grassroots in order to capture more Nigerians and legal residents in the National Identity Database.

In a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, NIMC said the ward-level exercise, which will be conducted free of charge, is aimed at ensuring comprehensive registration of all citizens and legal residents, including children and adults.

According to the commission, the move aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Tinubu, which seeks to promote inclusive governance, national development and broader access to identity services.

NIMC described the ward-level rollout as a strategic step towards decentralising identity services and improving accessibility, particularly for residents in rural and underserved communities.

By taking enrollment centres closer to communities, the commission said it hopes to reduce travel burdens and encourage wider participation.

As part of preparations for the exercise, NIMC said it has begun engaging key stakeholders at national, state and local government levels.

Sensitisation and awareness campaigns are ongoing to educate the public on the importance and benefits of obtaining an NIN.

The commission disclosed that state governments, local government authorities, traditional rulers, community leaders, market associations and faith-based organisations are being consulted to ensure seamless implementation across wards nationwide.

NIMC urged Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to enroll to take advantage of the opportunity, calling on families to register their children, parents and wards during the exercise.

The ward enrollment schedule, which will guide the rotational movement of licensed front-end partners and NIMC staff, is available on the commission’s website, www.nimc.gov.ng.

Adegoke said for inquiries, assistance or complaints, members of the public can contact NIMC through its toll-free line: 08000616462.

The commission reiterated its commitment to expanding identity coverage across the country and strengthening the national database as a foundation for effective planning, service delivery and economic inclusion.