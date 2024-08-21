  • Wednesday, 21st August, 2024

Tinubu Names Daser David As New CEO of Digital Bridge Institute

•Appoints Oshimah, Kure As EDs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Daser David as the new President/Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI).

David is an academic and industry expert with a deep understanding of digital technologies and educational leadership.

The President, according to a release issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser,  Ajuri Ngelale, also approved the appointment of Mr. Reuben Oshomah as Executive Director, Marketing, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), and Mrs. Adama Kure, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, (NIGCOMSAT).

Oshomah has extensive experience in communications satellite marketing and strategic business development, while  Kure is a seasoned finance professional with a strong record in financial management and corporate governance.

The President expects the newly appointed officers to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear in driving the strategic vision for these institutions.

