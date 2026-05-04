Alleged False Claim: DSS Asks Court to Dismiss Sowore’s No-Case Submission

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a no-case submission filed by Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters.

Sowore is standing trial for allegedly making a false claim against President Bola Tinubu.

The DSS’ counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), told Justice Mohammed Umar that the prosecution, through its witnesses, had been able to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

Kehinde said in advancing their argument, the DSS filed its response to Sowore’s application on April 23.

He urged the court to refuse Sowore’s request and order him to enter his defence.

Earlier, Abubakar, while adopting the processes, told the court that the prosecution failed to link his client with the alleged offences.

He applied that the court should dismiss the charge against Sowore, discharge and acquit him from the two-count cyberbullying charge on the ground that a prima facie case was not made against him.

He argued that upon the review of the evidence led by the prosecution so far, the complainant failed to link him with the charges filed against him for allegedly calling the president a ‘criminal.’

According to Abubakar, the prosecution failed to call vital witnesses.

He said this was fatal to the case of the prosecution.

After the adoption of the processes filed in the matter, the judge adjourned the case until May 8 for ruling on the no-case submission.

Sowore is being prosecuted by DSS for allegedly making false claim against the person of Present Tinubu by referring to him as ‘a criminal’ in a post he made on his X and Facebook accounts.

DSS had filed a two-count amended charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/484/2025, against Sowore, also a politician.

He, however, pleaded not guilty after his re-arraignment. (NAN)