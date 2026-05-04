Ajakaye Announces Rep Bid for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Seat, Seeks Support of Party Stakeholders

Dr. Rafiu Ajakaye, until now the spokesman for Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Monday announced his House of Representatives run in Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency.

In a short (Yoruba) video posted on his social media handles, Ajakaye urged party leaders, members and stakeholders to support his bid in return for qualitative representation in the National Assembly.

The declaration followed extensive consultations with party stakeholders and thought leaders across the constituency and beyond, according to the footage.

“I greet all our fathers and mothers. I also greet all the elders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially in Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency,” he said in the video

“I am Rafiu Ajakaye, PhD. I am aspiring as a Member of the House of Representatives, National Assembly, Abuja, under the banner of the APC.

“After several meetings and consultations with the elders and leaders of Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency, I am elated to share with the general public that I shall be contesting in the upcoming APC primary elections as a Member of House of Representatives Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun.

“Findings by scholars and my personal experience have shown that a state (government) will achieve a lot more and deliver more dividends of democracy to the greatest number of its people with the support and partnership of quality and credible lawmakers. I will be a partner for public good and work closely with all stakeholders, including the state government to align resources with pubiic needs.

“I am assuring you that I will be a honest, responsible, and competent representative who will push your interests and ensure that our communities become epicentre of growth and development.

“I urge all the leaders and members of our party to work with me for sustainable growth and development of Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency.”