DELSU Graduates 6,172 Students As 107 Make First Class 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, has graduated a total of 6,172 students across its first-degree, diploma and affiliated programmes, with 107 earning First Class Honours at its 18th convocation ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Asagba, who disclosed this during the ceremony, said the figure reflects the university’s expanding academic output and commitment to excellence.

He noted that the 107 First Class graduates underscore improved academic performance, while others graduated with Second Class Upper, Second Class Lower, Third Class and Pass degrees.

As part of the convocation activities, the university also awarded 871 postgraduate degrees, including PhDs, Master’s, MPhil and Postgraduate Diplomas.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, urged the graduates to embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and digital skills as pathways to success in a competitive global economy.

“The world you are entering is highly competitive, but it is also rich with opportunities for those prepared to innovate and adapt. Our graduates must be equipped not just to seek jobs, but to create them,” he said.

The governor added that his administration is repositioning tertiary education to produce graduates who can drive economic growth, stressing the importance of aligning education with 21st-century realities.

According to him, the convocation marked the culmination of years of discipline, learning and character development, and he described the graduating class as a testament to the university’s role in societal transformation.

Prof. Asagba described the convocation as a major academic milestone that went beyond the award of degrees, serving as a platform for institutional reflection, performance evaluation and policy strengthening.

He expressed appreciation to the state government for its continued support under the MORE Agenda, particularly in the regular payment of staff salaries and interventions in critical areas of development.

The vice-chancellor charged the graduands to remain disciplined and focused, urging them to be worthy ambassadors of the institution and to translate their training into meaningful contributions to society.