DSS Arraigns Chidiebere Justice Mark for Alleged Cybercrime

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday brought Chidiebere Justice Mark before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged cybercrime-related offences.

Mark, who was arrested over the weekend, is facing a three-count charge linked to the circulation of a viral video and accompanying posts on his X account.

The prosecution alleges that the content contained false claims about the welfare of Nigerian Army personnel, particularly regarding their feeding conditions.

At the commencement of proceedings, the presiding judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, asked defence counsel, Marshall Abubakar, whether a bail application had been filed.

The defence responded in the negative.

Following this, the court adjourned the case to May 25, 2026, for the commencement of trial and possible hearing of a bail application.

The judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded in DSS custody pending further proceedings.

According to the first count, Mark is accused of knowingly disseminating false information via his social media handle, @JusticeCrack, with the intent to provoke public discontent, an offence said to be punishable under Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended).

The second count alleges that the defendant published and circulated a video and related statements that triggered widespread public reactions and could incite fear or disturb public peace, contrary to Section 59 of the Criminal Code Act.

In the third count, Mark is accused of attempting to commit a felony by distributing content deemed capable of causing public unrest, an offence punishable under Section 509 of the Criminal Code Act.

The case is expected to continue at the next adjourned date.