Kidnappings: HURIWA Demands Urgent Security Reforms, Accountability from FG

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised the alarm over the escalating surge in kidnappings and killings by armed gunmen across Nigeria.

HURIWA in a statement by the National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, expressed deep concern over the apparent failure of the country’s security agencies to curb these heinous acts and strongly condemned the inability of the armed forces to respond effectively to these threats.

The association also criticised the glaring absence of decisive leadership from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in addressing the nation’s deteriorating security situation.

HURIWA described the recent wave of kidnappings and killings, which have left communities across the country in fear and disarray, as a clear indication of a breakdown in law and order.

The group attributed this failure to the inefficiency and ineffectiveness of the nation’s security intelligence apparatus, as well as the gross incompetence of the armed forces in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

Onwubiko said: “The protection of lives and property is the primary duty of any government, and the failure to fulfill this responsibility reflects the total collapse of governance under President Tinubu’s administration.”

He also expressed dismay over repeated instances where gunmen have executed brazen attacks with little or no resistance from security agencies.

The statement highlighted recent violent crimes, including the killing of eight community leaders in Imo State, the kidnapping of over 20 medical students in Benue State, and the abduction of a traditional ruler in Sokoto State.

“These attacks, carried out with impunity, have exposed the vulnerability of Nigerian citizens and underscored the government’s inability to maintain law and order,” HURIWA lamented.

The association further criticised President Tinubu’s nonchalant attitude, noting that while the country grapples with these security challenges, the President continues to embark on foreign trips.

HURIWA described it as unconscionable that the President, who is constitutionally mandated to protect the lives and property of citizens, appears more interested in international engagements than in addressing the escalating violence and insecurity within Nigeria.

“This dereliction of duty, the group warned, is unacceptable and raises serious questions about the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the safety and well-being of Nigerians,”, the group stated.

HURIWA therefore, called on President Tinubu to overhaul the country’s security architecture immediately.

“This should include the appointment of fresh and competent heads of security institutions who are capable of waging an all-out war against terrorism, insurgency, and violent crime. The current security leadership has proven ineffective, and their continued retention in office only emboldens criminal elements who see the Nigerian state as weak and incapable of enforcing its laws,” HURIWA asserted.

In addition to reforming the security agencies, HURIWA reiterated its earlier call for the establishment of special federal and state high courts dedicated to the swift prosecution of kidnappers and terrorists. The association strongly advocated for the reintroduction of the death penalty for kidnapping, with public executions to be carried out in the localities of the convicted criminals.

“This measure, while severe, is necessary to deter those who continue to terrorize innocent Nigerians. The time for leniency has passed; the Nigerian government must demonstrate that it has the resolve to protect its citizens by imposing the ultimate penalty on those who commit such atrocious crimes,” HURIWA explained.

HURIWA warned that the consequences could be dire if decisive action is not taken immediately.

“Firstly, the increasing insecurity will lead to a mass exodus of Nigerians seeking safety in other countries. Many Nigerians are already fleeing the country for peace and security, a trend that will only worsen if the current situation persists.

“Secondly, the continued failure to address these security challenges could provoke widespread civil unrest. Nigerians, pushed to the brink by fear and frustration, may take to the streets in nationwide protests, demanding the resignation of President Tinubu and his administration for their failure to protect the people.

“A government that cannot safeguard its citizens from kidnappers, terrorists, and other armed non-state actors has lost the moral, constitutional, and statutory grounds to remain in power. The current state of insecurity is intolerable, and it is a clear indication that Nigeria is on the brink of a total collapse of national security. The time to end this ‘madness’ is now. President Tinubu must rise to the occasion, take responsibility, and fulfill his duty as the Commander-in-Chief by ensuring that Nigerians can live in peace and security. Failure to do so will not only undermine the legitimacy of his government but also endanger the future of the nation,” HURIWA emphasised.

HURIWA demanded immediate and tangible actions from President Tinubu to restore law and order across Nigeria. The association stressed that the President must demonstrate his commitment to the safety of Nigerians by reforming the security agencies, holding those responsible for the lapses accountable, and ensuring that justice is swiftly served on those who perpetrate violence and terror.

“Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust and confidence reposed in him by the Nigerian people. The time for empty promises and inaction is over; the time for decisive leadership is now,” HURIWA concluded.