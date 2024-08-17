Ex-Gov Amosun Breaks Silence on Presidential Aircraft Seizure, Says Zhongfu Firm an Impostor

*Insists it’s dispute between two Chinese firms

*Expresses readiness to work with agencies of government to ensure Nigeria is not scammed

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the seizure of Nigeria’s presidential jets in France.

The media had reported that a French court had seized three jets owned by the Nigerian government amid a long-standing dispute with a Chinese company.

The row, according to the report, stems from a 2007 contract between Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment and the Ogun State Government to develop a free-trade zone where a massive industrial park was to be developed to attract investors.

The agreement was terminated between 2015 and 2016.

Media reports had quoted Zhongshan alleging it was forced out of the deal through a “campaign of illegal acts”.

The authorities in Nigeria have fiercely condemned the seizure of its planes, suggesting Zhongshan had a sole objective of “undercutting and scamming” an African government.

However, Amosun who was the governor when the deal was struck between the state government and the Chinese firm, in a statement on Saturday described the firm as an impostor.

Like every Nigerian, Amosun expressed serious concern that “a purely business dispute between two Chinese nationals and corporations have now degenerated into an unlawful attempt to appropriate Nigeria’s sovereign assets.”

“This is unacceptable to all people of goodwill and must not be allowed to stand,” the former governor added.

His statement was titled, “Presidential Jets Seizure: Zhongfu Firm Is An Impostor, It’s Chinese Against Chinese Dispute”

Part of the statement read, “We have read various media accounts of the above in both the print and social media. We have also read and align with the very appropriate responses from Ogun State and the Federal Government.

“At different levels, Government is a continuum and the various segments of events leading to this unfortunate situation occurred before, during and after our administration.

“Our administration assumed office on 29 May, 2011. Very shortly after we took office, two different sets of Chinese companies, Messrs China Africa Investment FXE and Zhongfu International Investment FXE laid claims to Management rights over the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ).

“The business dispute and rivalry between the Chinese concerns soon became fierce, grounded seamless business activities and threatened public peace and safety within the Zone and neighboring communities.

“There were claims and counter claims as to who between the two was the lawful representative of the original joint venturer, Guangdong Province, China and consequentially who had the right to manage the Zone.

“Zhongfu International Investment FXE, pretending to be a concerned and genuine tenant and Zone stakeholder volunteered very damaging and destructive information about the official representatives of Guangdong Province, the Joint Venturer and lawful Zone Managers, China Africa Investment FXE and subsequently requested to be appointed as Interim Zone Managers.

“Based on the information at the disposal of Goverment at the time, Zhongfu International Investment FXE was on 15/03/2012 appointed as Interim Zone Manager pending further evaluation.

“The whole idea was to ensure that someone was in charge and thereby prevent unwholesome and untoward development in the Zone pending the completion of our fact finding exercise.

“It was later discovered that the information and claims volunteered by Zhongfu International Investment FXE against China Africa Investment FXE were tissues of lies.

“Unknown to Ogun Goverment at the time, Zhongfu International Investment FXE merely sought to de-market China Africa Investment FXE and to surreptitiously covert the State-owned assets of Guangdong Province in China together with the Zone ownership and management rights of their business rival.

“It was further discovered – much later – through the intervention of the Chinese Government via Diplomatic Note 1601, dated 11 March, 2016.

“The Government of the Peoples Republic of China, via its Diplomatic Note 1601 dated 11th March, 2016 clarified to Ogun State Government, that China Africa Investment FXE was the rightful investor. After due consultation with the relevant organs of Government, we gave effect to the request of the Chinese Government.

“We do recall, that Zhongfu International Investment FXE approached Nigerian courts in different jurisdictions to ventilate its legal and business rights. They lost all their four cases in court.

“We also consulted with and took advice from the State Security Services and the supervising Agency, NEPZA, on the best way to proceed. Accordingly, we served Zhongfu International Investment FXE with formal Termination Notice dated 27 May, 2016.

“For completeness of records, we must mention that Zhongfu International Investment FXE proceeded to Court.

“Among others, the proceedings in Suit No HCT/417/2016: Zhongfu International Investment FXE Vs OGFTZ and, FCT/ABJ/CS/601/2016: Zhongfu International Investment FXE Vs NEPZA & Ors will help to throw light on this business dispute between two Chinese entities- Zhongfu and China Africa.

“The final judgement in one other case, Suit No AB/04/2017: Zenith Global Merchant International Investment Ltd Vs Zhongfu International Investment FXE delivered on 29/3/2017 specifically restrained a reference to arbitration in the special circumstances of the matter being a trade dispute between two Chinese entities- Zhongfu and China Africa, with little or no connection with either Ogun State or the Federal Government.

“Not satisfied with the decisions of the various courts, Zhongfu International Investment FXE took its case, and wrote petitions at various times, to higher authorities in Abuja; the Presidency, Hon Minister of Trade & Investment; Attorney General & Minister of Justice, Inspector General of Police, EFCC and the National Assembly (both the House of Representatives and the Senate) among others.

“We successfully defended our actions at all levels before these organs of government, and they all agreed with our position. Shortly after, our administration left office in May, 2019.

“In conclusion, without prejudice to the ongoing efforts of the Ogun State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria, and with all sense of responsibility I wish to categorically state that:

“The agreement that was entered into at inception of the Zone in 2007 with our predecessor is what is still in operation and there was no need for any negotiation or re-negotiation of any contract when we came in and throughout our eight (8) years tenure.

“It is also not true that our administration sent police or any security agent to harass, intimidate, or beat anyone. If there was any such situation, it must have been from among the disputing rivals in the bid to outdo one another. Security agencies can further investigate the allegation and uphold the truth.

“Nigeria should not give Zhongfu International Investment FXE any listening ear as doing so would amount to indulging and, encouraging an unlawful entity without locus standi to appropriate our common patrimony.

“Stemming from the above, this matter of Zhongfu International Investment FXE should be treated the way Nigeria treated the P&ID case. There is no basis for negotiation.

“I am ready to work with the agencies of government in any capacity to ensure that Nigeria is not scammed by Zhongfu International Investment FXE, or any other entity.”