Investing in Social Impact the Azura Power Way 

Azura Power West Africa recently unveiled a clean and renewable energy donated to Knosk College, Kuje, Abuja under its Power to Change Programme. Victoria Ojiako writes that this recent largesse is in tandem with the company’s investment in social impact, which at the moment is

about $4.1 Million spent to provide sustainable education, healthcare, livelihood and infrastructure in Nigeria

For Azura Power West Africa, an energy producing company building a world class, diversified portfolio of assets in Africa’s leading gas to power markets, beyond the quest to make money lies its immense social impact in the lives of people.

According to the Managing Director Azura Power West Africa, Engineer Edu Okeke, the company has spent $4.1 Million to provide sustainable education, healthcare, livelihood and infrastructure in Nigeria by the end of 2023.

It was in tandem with its social impact that it recently officially unveiled a clean and renewable energy it donated to Knosk College Kuje in Abuja.

For Okeke, Azura Corporate Social Responsibility CSR is all year round, identifying the children from families of low income earners as beneficiaries of this initiative.

He noted that at the end of 2023 the company had invested a sum of

$4.1 Million to give back to the Nigerian people in lack of basic social amenities over the years.

Speaking to the college students, he told them not only take the provision of electricity to the school as pivotal to learning, but as a tool to actualise the hidden talents in them, adding that

every child should go to school not minding his or her poor parental background.

He however stressed that there are basic and unavoidable factors that can promote education, one of which has to do with having access to electricity to study, to do assignments on computer to be at par with counterparts all over the World and not limited by the face of Africa.

He said: “Today is remarkable because it is a day set aside to celebrate Children in Primary and Secondary Schools. Azura therefore see this day as auspicious to unveil the donation of this clean and renewable energy installed for use at Knosk College”.

On a larger scale, the MD disclosed that the company is currently developing a Solar Project in Northern Nigeria, in specific terms a 1 00 megawatts clean and renewable energy in Katsina State.

He said the key thing to understand is that for renewable energy to work effectively, the country need a stable grid anchored on gas, making Nigeria to transit from dirty and polluted form of electricity supply.

“There has been long absence of regular supply of electricity, not planned by government neither by investors in the sector, our company Azura generate 1 0 per cent of supply to National Grid daily, it is our responsibility and we will continue to ensure that our grid ratio is not jettisoned by any one.

“Our power plant is located in Benin, but our supply is taken to all parts of the country, South West, North East, South East, North West North Central, and South South. That explains why our CSR is situated and carried out in all parts of the country without boundaries.

In turn, the Founder of Knosk College Irene Bangwell, expressed delight in the 24 hours clean and renewable energy donated to the School by Azura Power West Africa, noting that since the operational use of the 24 hours electricity, students have improved in the use of computer technology and other research studies.

“Today, I stand before you with a heart full of joy and I represent a charity school in Kuje, Nigeria, that serves children from low income families. Our mission is clear- to provide access to quality and skills based education from generational poverty to a future of productivity and prosperity.

“For NI00 A day fees, children get books, uniform, sportswear, sanitary pads for girls, computer and action learning, and while NI00 A Day fees does not cover their stay in school, we depend on sponsors to finance a child at N80, 000 per term. The college is five years old with a student population of 150, bridging the gap to learn for deserving children from poor homes in the rural communities of Kuje in FCT.”

However, the school admits that it has been confronted with inconsistent electricity supply, incessant power outages and the high cost of petrol, a situation that hindered the plan of the school authority to actually realise its objective of making children of the poor attain heights through quality education.

“It was quite astonishing that Azura Power West Africa took an audit of what it was going to take to provide 24 hours electricity supply at Knosk College, meaning the school is completely off-grid, has nothing to do with DISCOs, creating a noiseless environment serene for learning.

“The vision of the school that is very clear is that the school authority solicited for financial partners that help train children of the poor, creating a future where today out of school children become highly skilled and innovative, developing young people to grow the nation.”

Also speaking at the launch and unveiling of 24 hours electricity supply at Knosk College was the Head of Human Resource, Sophia Eje, who disclosed that under its sustainable education, the initiative has made significant impact in uplifting communities through enhancing good learning environment for primary, secondary and tertiary institutions citing its recent electricity donation at the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN.

“These initiatives are crucial in our commitment to nurturing knowledge and fostering sustainable development within Nigeria, especially for the very poor in the society.

“The overall objective of our Power to Change programme is to support important social causes that make a tangible, positive and long term difference to the lives of ordinary people, and in the process we have formed partnerships with national and international organisations to foster collaboration and achieve maximum success in the key areas,” she said.

She added that in the present day of advanced technology and environmental awareness, it is important to adopt sustainable solutions to meet energy needs, declaring that with the 24 hours electricity provided at the college, it will not only illuminate classrooms but also illuminate minds.

“The significance of this endeavor extends far beyond the confines of these walls, by keeping the school off the grid to reduce carbon footprint and and enhance environmental sustainability.”

Sophia added that Azura empowers rural communities with the tools to shapen their own destinies, no longer bound by the limitations traditional energy sources unlocking a World of endless possibilities where knowledge is acquired for better growth and development.

However, the country has suffered setbacks and frustration in businesses, low productivity in factories and industries due to inadequate supply of electricity since 1960 when the country was granted independence by its British masters.

Only a few days back, Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed that the country need $10 billion annually to sustain clean and renewable energy, this amount of money is about the country’s yearly budget on electricity alone, it means the country and indeed the power sector has not done well at all for over 60 years.

Therefore players in the sector must rise above corruption and politics to address the artificial instability in the grid created by cabal and a few corrupt persons in the sector.

Government, as demonstrated by the minister of power Adelabu Adebayo in his visit to Azura power plant in Benin recently, where he urged major players in the power sector to adopt Azura model, it means players must eliminate corruption and ensure stability and sustainability in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Nigerian.