FG Approves Reviewed Scheme of Service NiMet

The federal government has approved the Reviewed Scheme of Service for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), marking a landmark and progressive move that would further amplify momentum to the ongoing rebirth and secure fair wages, with the overall aim of empowering Nigeria to achieve its target on climate and weather.

The approval was communicated to the Director-General of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, through a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and signed on behalf of the Director, Organisation Design and Development.

Titled ‘Re-Approval and Forwarding of the Reviewed Schemes of Service for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet),’ the letter, which was dated July 9, 2026, stated that the approval was granted after relevant officers of the government undertook a preliminary engagement and an extensive field study in accordance with the approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the review of Schemes of Service.

According to the letter, “The review established, among others, the need to align the Agency’s Schemes of Service with current developments in the federal public service, address identified identity deficiencies in some cadres, strengthen career progression opportunities for staff, and adequately reflect the specialised mandates and operational peculiarities of the agency as Nigeria’s apex meteorological institution.

“Consequently, the reviewed Schemes of Service have been approved to provide an appropriate career structure for the agency, incorporating the Junior, Intermediate and Professional/Officer cadre categories in line with extant policies. The approved Schemes also accommodate the Agency’s peculiar professional cadres while ensuring that the adopted service-wide cadres remain consistent with the extant Approved Schemes of Service for the federal public service.

“You are accordingly requested to ensure strict implementation of the approved Schemes of Service in accordance with the provisions contained therein and all extant Public Service Rules, Establishment Circulars, Guidelines and other relevant regulations governing appointments, promotions, career progression, conversion/upgrading and other personnel matters in the Federal Public Service.

“Kindly note in particular that officers in the junior and Intermediate cadres shall only progress beyond their terminal grades upon acquiring the prescribed bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification from recognized institutions through the approved conversion/upgrading process, subject to extant rules and relevant circulars,” the letter stated, adding that a copy of the approved Reviewed Schemes of Service was enclosed for guidance and necessary implementation.

The government had, in April this year, approved a new unified salary structure alongside updated conditions of service for NiMet staff, which took effect from June 1 and marked a formal adjustment to the remuneration framework for NiMet personnel.

These approvals by the government have, no doubt, helped fire the resolve of the agency’s management and strengthened its capacity and power, leading to the unprecedented achievements being recorded by the current management.

As an agency whose mandate and work schedule benefit several sectors, including farmers and the agriculture sector in general, aviation, maritime and many others, approval of the Reviewed Scheme of Service for NiMet’s workers is a forward-looking decision towards transforming Nigeria’s climate commitments into tangible, sustainable action.