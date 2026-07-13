Bridge Leadership Foundation Marks 15th Anniversary as Governor Otu Hails Imoke’s Legacy

Governor Bassey Otu has described the Bridge Leadership Foundation as one of Cross River State’s most impactful investments in human capital, commending its Founder and former Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, for sustaining a vision that has transformed more than 200,000 young people through leadership development, mentorship and employability programmes over the past 15 years.

The Governor spoke on Saturday at the University of Calabar International Conference Centre during the Foundation’s 15th Anniversary celebration and 16th Career Day Conference, themed “Power, Purpose, Persistence: Youth Leading Change for the Next 15 Years.”

Otu said the Foundation had become a model for youth empowerment by consistently bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, producing a generation of responsible, ethical and visionary leaders capable of driving sustainable development within and beyond Cross River State.

According to him, true leadership must be built on vision, character, discipline, integrity, innovation and service, stressing that “leadership without character is like a car without brakes.”

He urged young Nigerians to embrace resilience, financial discipline, digital literacy, patriotism and lifelong learning in order to remain relevant in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The Governor also highlighted his administration’s establishment of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship, describing it as a strategic investment designed to equip young people with practical skills and entrepreneurial capacity for the future economy.

In his welcome address, Senator Imoke said the Foundation was established in 2011 to bridge the disconnect between gifted young people and opportunities for leadership, personal development and national service.

Reflecting on the Foundation’s journey, he noted that its greatest achievement was not merely the number of conferences or training programmes organised, but the thousands of lives transformed through initiatives such as the Graduate Employability Training Programme, leadership development projects, mentoring schemes and the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship.

Imoke who was accompanied with his wife,Obioma, maintained that societies are ultimately transformed by people of character and competence, calling for greater investments in developing ethical, innovative and visionary young leaders capable of addressing the nation’s evolving challenges.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Otu, development partners, donors,stakeholders and volunteers whose support has sustained the Foundation’s work over the years.

The event featured compelling testimonies from alumni who credited the Foundation with changing the trajectory of their lives and careers.

Broadcast journalist and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Otu, Janice Cobham, said the Foundation helped her discover her purpose, develop leadership capacity and pursue a successful media career while inspiring her commitment to mentoring younger professionals.

Estelle Bassey described the Graduate Employability Training Programme as the turning point that transformed her from a struggling young mother into a confident and highly employable professional.

Similarly, Kebe Ikpi said the Foundation prepared him for international volunteer opportunities that eventually led to his emergence as a United Nations Volunteer and State Coordinator of the Child Protection Network in Cross River State.

Andrew Ebosele also narrated how structured mentorship, employability training and entrepreneurial guidance provided by the Foundation helped him rebuild his career after leaving the banking sector.

Delivering the keynote address, media entrepreneur and Executive Director of Joy, Inc., Chude Jideonwo, challenged participants to rethink conventional career paths, arguing that the digital revolution, artificial intelligence and the creative economy have fundamentally reshaped opportunities available to young people.

Drawing from his experience of beginning his career with the Nigerian Television Authority at the age of 15, Jideonwo said young people no longer have to wait for traditional gatekeepers before building successful careers, businesses or social movements.

“The jobs we were raised to chase are disappearing, but new limitless opportunities are emerging,” he said, urging participants to embrace innovation, creativity and technology while cultivating the confidence to compete globally.

In separate goodwill messages, the Minister of State for Industries, Senator John Owan Enoh, former Senator representing Cross River South, Senator Gershom Bassey, the Chief Executive Officer of Levine Energy, Mr. Nzan Ogbe, and other dignitaries applauded the Foundation’s sustained contribution to youth empowerment and leadership development.

They described Senator Imoke’s commitment to mentoring young people as a lasting legacy whose impact continues to produce leaders making meaningful contributions across public service, business, civil society and the international community.

The conference attracted senior government officials, members of the State Executive Council, development partners, business leaders, youth organisations and other stakeholders committed to advancing leadership, mentorship and human capital development in Nigeria.

Among those in attendance were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Emmanuel Ironbar; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani; commissioners, policymakers and other distinguished guests.