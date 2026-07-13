Ooni, Monarchs, Table Tennis Icons Honour Kegites Elders

…as group unveils UAE table tennis tournament 2026 and community medical outreach

The Universal Archaivar Elders (Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Ẹlẹ́mù), has addressed a World Media Briefing for the UAE Table Tennis Tournament 2026 and Community Medical Outreach (COMO 2), which was held successfully at the Royal Resort, Iyaganku, Ibadan, bringing together an impressive gathering of traditional rulers, sports administrators, table tennis legends, community leaders, members of the media, and distinguished guests in what was truly a gathering of the crème de la crème of personalities.

In his welcome address, the President of Universal Archaivar Elders (Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Ẹlẹ́mù), Basorun Fayth Deleola Daramola, described the occasion as the official unveiling of two landmark initiatives that reflect the organisation’s enduring commitment to service, unity, cultural preservation, sports development, and community wellbeing. He noted that the UAE Table Tennis Tournament 2026 and Community Medical Outreach (COMO 2) are practical demonstrations of the group’s belief that true leadership is measured by the positive impact made on society. He expressed profound appreciation to the Executive Council, members, patrons, sponsors, partners, and the Local Organising Committee for their dedication in bringing the noble vision to reality, while calling on corporate organisations, government agencies, and well-meaning individuals to support the initiatives for the benefit of society.

Representing His Imperial Majesty, Ọba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ifẹ̀, was HRH Oladele Olasoji Vincent, the Sooko Adimula Ọbàlùfọ̀n, who conveyed the Ooni’s goodwill and commended Universal Archaivar Elders (Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Ẹlẹ́mù) for its unwavering commitment to promoting Yoruba culture, unity, and community development. He described the initiatives as worthy projects that uphold the values of the Yoruba people and encouraged the organization to remain steadfast in preserving the rich cultural heritage for future generations.

Also present was His Royal Majesty, Ọba Nojeemdeen Afolabi, the Gegun of Ayetoro Òkè, Oyo State, who applauded the visionary leadership of Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Ẹlẹ́mù. He praised the organization for combining sports, healthcare, and cultural promotion into one impactful programme, describing it as an excellent example of purposeful leadership and selfless service to humanity.

The event was further graced by Mama Bilikisu Popoola, one of Nigeria’s pioneering table tennis stars who represented the country at the 1969 World Table Tennis Championships in Germany. She expressed delight that the centenary of table tennis is being commemorated through such an innovative initiative and commended Universal Archaivar Elders for honouring the legacy of the sport while inspiring younger generations.

Nigeria’s table tennis icon, Chief Waidi Ẹkún, also commended the organisers for creating a platform that celebrates excellence, promotes grassroots sports development, and uses table tennis as a tool for unity and friendship. He described the forthcoming tournament as a significant contribution to the continued growth of the sport in Nigeria.

Representing the President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Dr. Tayo Adesoji, Hajia Idiat Aderibigbe conveyed the Federation’s goodwill and applauded the professionalism, vision, and planning behind the tournament. She reaffirmed the Federation’s support for initiatives that advance table tennis development and encourage wider community participation.

One of the memorable highlights of the media briefing was the demonstration match between Chief Baba Oyafemi, the most senior living Chief of the Kegites Club and a revered World Chief, and Chief 1-1 Leg of the National Headquarters. Their friendly contest symbolized unity, fellowship, healthy competition, and the enduring spirit of the Kegites Club, earning enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Throughout the event, speakers unanimously commended Universal Archaivar Elders (Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Ẹlẹ́mù) for its outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to humanitarian service, cultural preservation, youth empowerment, and national development. They described the organization as a shining example of responsible leadership whose programmes continue to positively impact communities beyond the traditional boundaries of the association.

The media briefing concluded with renewed commitments from stakeholders, traditional institutions, sports administrators, partners, and members of the public to support the successful hosting of the UAE Table Tennis Tournament 2026 and Community Medical Outreach (COMO 2), scheduled for August 8–9, 2026, at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event reaffirmed the vision of Universal Archaivar Elders to build stronger communities through sports, healthcare, cultural preservation, and selfless service, while advancing its enduring philosophy of “Unity Beyond One-Finger Salute.”