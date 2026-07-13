Work Ethics: What NOUN Demands of its Workers

1.0.0 INTRODUCTION

Permit me to begin by expressing my profound appreciation to the Director of the Wuse II Study Centre, Professor Olusegun Adeleke Oba-Adenuga, for inviting me to participate in this Retreat. I also wish to thank the entire staff of the Centre, who have consistently accorded me one of the greatest honours and warmest courtesies I have ever received in my life.

I congratulate the Centre on the thoughtful initiative of organising this Retreat, aimed at strengthening staff capacity and enhancing the overall effectiveness of the University. Such programmes demonstrate a commendable commitment to institutional growth and continuous professional development.

For participants here who may not know Professor Oba-Adenuga well, he is one of those rare dynamic scholars, driven by the conviction that they have a duty to leave every institution they serve – and everything they touch – better than they found it. By the grace of Almighty God, the Professor is firmly determined to leave the Wuse II Study Centre – and indeed the National Open University of Nigeria – better than he met them.

2.0.0 A PERSONAL EXPERIENCE

Whenever I have the opportunity to speak about work ethics, I usually start with a personal experience, concerning a major weakness I had during my younger years – a weakness I did not have the courage to acknowledge and speak about publicly until the celebration of my 80th birthday early this year. Simply put, I was not streetwise as a young man. In plain language, I was naïve. And, to compound matters, I apparently even looked foolish, as one friend bluntly told me. As a result, many of my peers found it easy to take advantage of me and often made me the butt of their jokes. Some even assumed – without the slightest basis – that they were more intelligent than I was. These experiences – combined with my humble family background – made me less assertive than I should have been and, consequently, an easy target for bullying and humiliation.

Even as I grew older, I continued to encounter bullying from certain friends and colleagues, both older and younger, though in a different form – intellectual bullying. For example, some acquaintances who had spent only three years as undergraduate students at the University of Ibadan – with no further association thereafter – would presume to lecture me about the academic life and culture of the very institution where I had spent more than thirty years teaching, conducting research, and participating in its intellectual life. To this day, some of them do not hesitate to impose their opinions and judgments on me, even in matters that lie squarely within my professional competence and on which I possess far greater knowledge and experience.

What I want to do this morning is to say a few words – based on my personal experience – under the title: “Work Ethics: What NOUN Demands of Its Workers”. It is a revised version of the discussion I had at the National Assembly Special Study Centre in August, 2015. And, it is intended to benefit not only the University as an institution but also its academic and non-academic staff. The topic complements the theme of today’s Retreat, “Empowering Excellence in NOUN,” as it focuses on the values, attitudes, and work ethics that are indispensable to the achievement of the University’s mandate.

Before proceeding, however, I must say that I am not an expert in human resource management. Nor, do I possess the specialised knowledge and professional skills represented by the distinguished participants at this Retreat – whether in accounts, personnel management, storekeeping, security services, secretarial duties, or general administration. Indeed, the Director of the Centre made it clear in his letter of invitation that all he expected of me was to share a few words of wisdom drawn from my experience as a teacher, researcher, administrator, and student of the humanities.

3.0.0 HUMAN NATURE AND WORK

In discussing work ethics, it is necessary to begin with certain fundamental facts about human nature, society, and social interaction.

3.0.1 Work as an Integral Aspect of Human Nature

Human beings are, by nature, both biological organisms and rational persons. As biological beings, we share with other living organisms the necessity of working to secure the means of survival. Therefore, work is an integral aspect of human nature. Unlike other animals, however, human beings do not work merely to survive. They also work to create, to achieve, and to derive meaning and fulfilment in life. Not only does work produce the means of livelihood, it also provides a sense of purpose, dignity, creativity, and self-fulfilment. In this sense, work is both a means to an end and an end in itself – enabling us to earn a living while also deriving satisfaction from the process.

By contrast, prolonged idleness or inactivity is contrary to human nature. Although periods of rest and leisure are essential for physical and mental recreation, persistent inactivity breeds boredom, frustration, apathy, and a loss of purpose. It could even be dangerous to human wellbeing. According to a popular saying, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.”

3.0.2 Work from a Religious Perspective

From a religious perspective, work is presented as an essential part of God’s design for humanity. In the opening chapters of the Old Testament, we are told that “The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it” (Genesis 2:15). Also, in the New Testament, the Apostle Paul reinforces the same principle with his well-known admonition: “If anyone is not willing to work, neither shall he eat” (2 Thessalonians 3:10–12). Together, these passages affirm that work is not merely an economic necessity but also a moral and spiritual responsibility.

3.0.3 Self-Preservation and Enlightened Self-Interest

Self-preservation is the first law of nature and a fundamental fact of human existence. It is contrary to human nature for anyone to act consistently against his or her own survival or self-interest. However, the concept of self-interest is much broader than it may initially appear. Human beings are social animals whose survival and well-being depend on living and cooperating with others. Consequently, the pursuit of one’s individual interest is often best achieved through the pursuit of the common good.

This principle is known as enlightened self-interest. It recognises that an individual’s long-term welfare is inseparable from the welfare of the community to which he or she belongs. In other words, we advance our own interests by working for the collective good. In every organised society, this is the surest and most sustainable path to individual security, prosperity, and survival.

3.0.4 The Social Contract Theory

An eloquent illustration of human ingenuity to ensure survival is the Social Contract Theory. Although the social contract theory is not a historical account of an actual agreement, it remains one of the most intellectually creative ideas for explaining the origin and legitimacy of organised society and the state.

According to the theory, society rests upon an imaginary contract between the individual and the state. Under this notional agreement, individuals voluntarily surrender some of their natural rights and freedoms to the authority of the state in exchange for the protection of their lives and property, the maintenance of law and order, and the numerous benefits and privileges provided by an organised society.

3.0.5 The Employment Contract with NOUN

Although the Social Contract Theory is essentially a theoretical construct, your employment contract with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a practical expression of the same principle. The difference is that whereas the social contract is hypothetical, your contract with the University is a legally binding agreement voluntarily entered into by both parties.

Under this contract, the University assumes important obligations in return for the services of its employees. The University is expected to provide a safe, conducive, and well-equipped working environment, including adequate office accommodation, reliable electricity, internet connectivity, and other facilities necessary for effective performance. The University is also obliged to maintain a fair and transparent system of remuneration and staff welfare, encompassing salaries, allowances, promotions, appointments, and other legitimate benefits.

To motivate and encourage its workforce, the University’s Management is expected to pursue policies that promote staff welfare and professional development. These include sponsoring staff to attend conferences, workshops, seminars, and other capacity-building programmes; providing appropriate allowances; ensuring that promotions are processed and implemented promptly; and offering staff welfare packages, including the payment of a 13th-month salary bonus.

In return, every employee has a corresponding obligation to discharge his or her duties diligently and conscientiously; demonstrate integrity, professionalism, and decorum; maintain cordial relationships with colleagues and students; protect university property; and refrain from any act or omission capable of tarnishing the image or bringing the University into disrepute

4.0.0 WORK ETHICS

Generally, work ethic refers to the attitudes, values and habits that shape how individuals approach their work. It encompasses such qualities as diligence, punctuality, honesty, commitment, responsibility, and accountability.

What I want to do in the remaining part of this discussion is to highlight the various causes of poor work ethics, point out some of the peculiar lapses that exist in NOUN; explain how and why they have persisted in the system, and suggest some of the ways in which we can improve on our personal work ethics, not only for our own individual interest but also for the corporate interest of NOUN, and hence the larger Nigerian society.

4.0.1 CAUSES OF POOR WORK ETHICS

Although many Nigerians demonstrate exemplary work ethics, there is widespread concern about persistent indiscipline, absenteeism, lateness to work, poor commitment, and a lack of accountability in both the public and private sectors. The National Open University of Nigeria is not immune to these challenges.

Poor work ethics in Nigeria arise from a complex interplay of historical, social, familial, economic, educational, and psychological factors, each of which contributes – in varying degrees – to the attitudes and behavioural patterns that undermine productivity and organisational efficiency.

Historically, Nigeria inherited – from the colonial administrators – a public service that was seen as serving the government rather than the people. And prolonged military rule weakened its commitment to accountability, discouraged initiative, and eroded public confidence. These developments contributed to a decline in public service and institutional responsibility.

Furthermore, the glorification of wealth and influence without adequate regard for how they are acquired – coupled with nepotism, favouritism, and the normalisation of corruption – has weakened the incentives for diligence, integrity, and merit. At the family level, upbringing plays a pivotal role in shaping work ethics. Children raised in an environment that values discipline, honesty, punctuality, responsibility, and respect for the dignity of labour are likely to become conscientious and responsible workers. Conversely, poor parental guidance and early exposure to dishonest or unethical practices can erode these values and foster attitudes that undermine a strong work ethic.

The situation in the Nigerian University System is further exacerbated by years of chronic underfunding, resulting in poor remuneration, irregular or delayed payment of salaries, inadequate research funding, and generally poor conditions of service. These challenges inevitably undermine staff morale, job satisfaction, and commitment to excellence. Specifically, poor remuneration and the rising cost of living weaken workers’ motivation, zeal and hard work

5.0.0. ESSENTIALS OF A GOOD WORK ETHIC

Strictly speaking, there are no universally accepted criteria for determining who is a good worker or for measuring a sound work ethic. Nevertheless, many organisations have developed performance indicators and appraisal systems to evaluate the performance, conduct, and overall effectiveness of their employees. In the Nigerian Public Service, for example, the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) provides a framework for evaluating workers on a range of performance indices. Nevertheless, certain fundamental qualities distinguish an effective worker from an incompetent one.

A worker’s academic qualifications – important though they are – do not in themselves measure job performance. Qualifications may open the door to employment, but they do not guarantee competence, commitment, or productivity. The qualities that truly underpin effective performance – capacity, skill, achievement motivation, diligence, dedication, disposition and positive attitude – are cultivated and strengthened in the workplace.

6.0.0 OUR OBLIGATION TO NOUN

The National Open University of Nigeria, like any other university, is established to pursue clearly defined goals embodied in its vision and mission statements. The goals express the Institution’s aspirations, values, and commitment to teaching, research, community service, innovation, and the development of society. The achievement of these goals depends not only on the quality of leadership but also, and more importantly, on the commitment of every member of staff. Therefore, every employee has both a contractual and a moral obligation to contribute diligently to the realisation of the University’s vision and mission.

In pursing these goals the employees are required to discharge their duties with diligence, competence, honesty, integrity, loyalty, and professionalism. The obligation on them demands punctuality, regular attendance at work, respect for institutional rules, accountability in the use of University resources, and dedication to high standards of service. Staff should continually improve their knowledge and skills, treat colleagues and students with courtesy and fairness, protect the University’s reputation, and avoid every form of misconduct, including absenteeism, truancy, corruption, conflict of interest, examination malpractice, sexual harassment, and the misuse of official time and property. Every member of staff should regard himself or herself as an ambassador of the University, recognising that the institution’s success or failure depends on the collective commitment of its workforce. Ultimately, a university can fulfil its mission only when its staff consistently demonstrate a strong work ethic and place institutional goals above personal convenience or self-interest.

As workers, we must embrace a productive work ethic that is fully committed to the University’s corporate goals and overall development. We should internalise the values, principles, and objectives embodied in its mission and vision, making them an integral part of our own aspirations. A sound work ethic is measured not by the time spent at work or the rewards received, but by the achievement of organisational goals. It is characterised by self-motivation rather than constant supervision, perseverance in the face of challenges, and the joy and fulfilment that come from productive service and meaningful accomplishment.

7.0.0 CONCLUSION

I began this discussion by highlighting the distinctive human capacity to pursue shared goals, which makes cooperation and collective survival possible. Accordingly, the qualities of a good worker are those that promote organisational success. This principle applies to every member of the University community, regardless of rank or responsibility. As members of the education sector – and especially of NOUN – we should take pride in our role as custodians and providers of knowledge, safeguarding the values and reputation of our institution.

Permit me to conclude with the personal reflection with which I began. As a young man, I was often underestimated by my peers – perhaps for justifiable reasons. However, I refused to allow their opinion to determine my future. Whatever modest achievements I have attained in life are not the result of any exceptional natural talent.

Personal achievement is founded not on exceptional talent alone, but on discipline, integrity, diligence, commitment, perseverance and, above all, the blessings of Almighty God. It is by the special grace of God that I can confidently affirm that whatever I am today is attributable to the enduring power of a sound work ethic.

*Godwin Sogolo is an Emeritus Professor who has taught and conducted research in Philosophy for over five decades – at the University of Ibadan, Cardiff University of Wales and currently at the National Open University of Nigeria. He also served as a member of the Editorial Board of The Guardian Newspapers in the 1980s and 1990s. The paper was delivered at the One-day Staff Retreat, organised by the Wuse II Study Centre, National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja, on Saturday, 11th July, 2026.