Nine Members of the Same Family Killed in Fresh  Attack in Plateau

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Nine members of a single family were killed in a late-night attack in Wereng‑Camp and Kum villages in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, therefore, deepening concerns over the persistent violence plaguing communities in the region.

The assault, which began around 11.00 p.m. last Saturday and continued for more than an hour into the early hours of Sunday, left one survivor, 40‑year‑old Pam Yohanna, with life threatening injuries. He is currently receiving treatment.

According to a statement issued yesterday by, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders‑Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, the attackers were believed to have invaded the villages from the Fass area, described as one of the terrorist hideouts near the Jol community.

The victims were identified as Celina James, 38; Yohanna James, 21; Janet Yohanna, 18; Jennifer Yohanna, 3 months; Sele James, 18; Melody James, 16; Reto James, 10; Endurance James, 8; and Peace James, 3.

The BYM described the killings as “another painful reminder of the recurring attacks that continue to claim the lives of innocent civilians across Plateau State and other parts of North‑Central Nigeria.”

The association expresses alarm over what it calls a sustained pattern of assaults on predominantly Christian farming communities, noting that repeated invasions have led to the destruction of homes, loss of livelihoods, and mass displacement.

It urged the federal government to intensify security operations, dismantle criminal hideouts, arrest and prosecute perpetrators, and provide humanitarian support to affected families.

The group also appealed to the international community, including the United Nations, African Union, ECOWAS, European Union, United States, human rights organisations, and diplomatic missions, to increase monitoring, humanitarian assistance, and pressure for accountability.

“The continued bloodshed in Plateau State must not be ignored. The lives of innocent men, women, and children deserve protection, justice, and lasting peace. The time for decisive action is now,” the statement added.