Kekere-Ekun Harps on Lawyers’ Support Towards Judicial Reforms’ Success 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Judge of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has stressed the input of legal practitioners towards the success of the various reforms being effected in the nation’s judiciary.

According to the CJN, the success of judicial reforms depends on the continued partnership between the Bench and the Bar.

Kekere-Ekun in addition observed that the legal profession and the judiciary share a common responsibility in promoting the efficient administration of justice and the rule of law.

The CJN made the observation when she received a delegation of the outgoing leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which paid a farewell visit to her at the Supreme Court complex on July 9.

According to a statement issued by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Tobi Soniyi, the CJN expressed appreciation to the outgoing leadership of the NBA for the cordial relationship and constructive engagement maintained with the judiciary during its tenure.

The CJN thanked the association for its support for the recently inaugurated Nigerian Case Management System (NCMS) at the Supreme Court.

She assured the delegation that the Supreme Court remains committed to continually improving the electronic filing platform in response to the practical experiences of court users.

NBA’s president and the leader of the delegation, Afam Osigwe (SAN), pledged the support of the legal profession for the successful implementation of the NCMS and the recently issued Supreme Court (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Records of Appeal and Other Matters) Practice Directions, 2026.

Osigwe commended the Supreme Court for introducing the electronic filing system, describing it as a significant milestone in the modernisation of the administration of justice.

He assured the CJN of the readiness of the Bar to work collaboratively with the court to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative.

Osigwe, however, raised concerns about certain provisions of the Supreme Court (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Records of Appeal and Other Matters) Practice Directions, 2026.

He requested that comprehensive user manuals and training materials be made available to enable the leadership of the NBA adequately sensitize and train legal practitioners on the operation of the new system.

Responding to some issues raised by Osigwe, the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi, assured the delegation that the practice directions were carefully designed to facilitate, rather than hinder, legal practice before the Supreme Court.

Akanbi explained that the electronic filing system incorporates safeguards intended to protect the interests of litigants and legal practitioners, while enhancing the efficiency of the court’s processes.

He informed the delegation that comprehensive user manuals and training materials have already been prepared to guide legal practitioners in the use of the platform.

The chief registrar requested the NBA to nominate representatives to work closely with officials of the Supreme Court during the implementation phase in order to ensure a seamless transition to the new electronic filing regime.

The Chief Justice had last week unveiled the groundbreaking innovation that promises to revolutionize legal practice in Nigeria.