Dangote Cement Inaugurates Hospital in Kogi

Sunday Ehigiator

Dangote Cement Plc has inaugurated a multi-million naira Cottage Hospital in Obajana, Kogi State, to improve access to quality healthcare for residents of its host communities.

And in apparent show of gratitude by the communities, several top executives of the company were honoured with traditional chieftaincy titles.

The Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Arvind Pathak, was conferred with the title of Mayegun of Obajana Kingdom. The Plant Director of the Obajana Plant, Engr. Azad Nawabuddin, was installed as Babagunwa, while the Group Head, Social Performance, Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola, received the title of Adeyanju.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Bajana of Obajana, Idowi Isenibi, described the completion of the hospital as a dream come true for the community.

“This is a dream come true for us. We will protect this facility and all the equipment in it and ensure that it serves the purpose for which it was built. Dangote is a blessing to this community,” the traditional ruler said.

The Acting Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Panjala Sreedhar, said the project was conceived following extensive consultations and community needs assessments, which identified healthcare as one of the community’s most pressing needs.

“The Obajana Cottage Hospital is a direct response to the healthcare needs identified through our engagements with the Obajana community. The facility is designed to provide comprehensive primary and secondary healthcare services to residents of Obajana and surrounding communities.”

Sreedhar explained that the hospital was established to reduce the burden on residents who previously travelled long distances to access quality medical care.

He added: “The facility is equipped with male, female and children’s wards, private wards, consulting rooms, a meeting room, 19 sanitary facilities, digital blood pressure monitoring devices, a dedicated borehole water supply and other essential medical infrastructure.”

According to him, the hospital would improve maternal and child healthcare, strengthen healthcare delivery and enhance the overall wellbeing of residents.

He noted that Dangote Cement had consistently invested in education, healthcare, infrastructure, youth empowerment and livelihood programmes across Obajana, Oyo, Iwaa, Apata and Jakura communities.

Announcing additional interventions, Sreedhar said: “The company has approved ICT centres for Oyo and Iwaa communities, electrification projects in Jakura, vocational and skills acquisition programmes for youths, perimeter fencing of the Obajana Cultural Heritage Site and fencing of the UBE Secondary School in Apata.”

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustaining strong partnerships with its host communities through impactful development projects.

Sreedhar also commended Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for creating an enabling business environment.

“The support of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration has contributed significantly to the growth of Dangote Cement’s operations in Kogi State,” he said.

The Special Assistant on Corporate Social Responsibility, Hon. Paul Sunday, who represented Governor Ododo, praised Dangote Cement for its sustained investments in community development.

“We commend Dangote Cement for this laudable project. We also appeal to the company to provide medical personnel to operate this facility pending the deployment of health workers by the local government,” he said.

Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Council, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu, described the hospital as a landmark intervention.

“This hospital will greatly improve healthcare access for our people. I urge members of the community to make good use of this facility and also appeal to Dangote Cement to continue supporting our local vigilante groups to strengthen peace and security in Obajana,” Adamu said.

The Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Okun Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty Oba Solomon Owoniyi, applauded the company for delivering the project.

“Although a general hospital would have been preferable, this Cottage Hospital is a significant contribution to the development of the community. I urge the people of Oworo land to take ownership of this facility by ensuring its proper maintenance,” the monarch said.

Speaking on behalf of the company, the Group Head, Social Performance, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola, attributed the successful execution of the project to the cordial relationship between the company and its host communities.

“The cordial relationship between Dangote Cement and our host communities made this project possible. We have taken note of all the observations and requests made by stakeholders,” he said.

Olayiwola disclosed that the company had expanded its CSR programmes beyond its immediate host communities.

“Since 2025, Dangote Cement has expanded its CSR programmes beyond its immediate host communities. We will continue to implement projects that improve lives and support sustainable community development,” he added.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Social Performance, Obajana Plant, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, said the company had several more community projects lined up under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme and the Community Development Agreement (CDA).

“We have several other programmes lined up for execution under our CSR initiatives and the Community Development Agreement. We sincerely thank our traditional leaders for the honour of these chieftaincy titles. This recognition will spur us to do even more as we continue to enjoy peaceful relations with our host communities,” Adeyemi said.

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