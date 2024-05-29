Tinubu: Wike Has Restored Life to Abuja Through Infrastructure Development

•Says spending on infrastructure shows his govt’s commitment to sustainable development

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday openly admired the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, saying he has restored life to the nation’s capital.

Tinubu spoke while inaugurating the Southern Parkway, from Christian Centre to Ring Road One, a project that started 13 years ago. He said completion of the project was a mark of his commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

Tinubu headed to the inauguration site on arrival from a four-day official visit to Lagos. He said the new road, which the FCT administration named after him, will not only ease traffic congestion, but also enhance mobility and creativity for the residents and visitors to city.

He said, “But transformative projects you are seeing, I heard from his remarks that this project could have been an abandoned project for 13 years, scratching the surface. Once again, our dear landlord, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, thank you for bringing life back to our Federal Capital Territory.

“I understand the Southern Parkway not only represents a physical artery that connects vital areas within FCT, but also symbolises our collective aspirations for connectivity, ease of livelihood, accessibility and progress.

“By providing a seamless and efficient transportation corridor, this road will not only ease traffic congestion, but also enhance mobility and creativity for the residents and visitors to FCT.

“The completion of the Southern Parkway underscores our (commitment), as we strive to build a world-class capital city. We recognise the fact that infrastructure is an enabler of jobs, economic development and prosperity. We believe we are going to achieve all of that.

“The needs of our citizens is paramount in our minds, so for making our citizens the central focus of our development, we believe Nigeria will succeed. As we formally inaugurate this road, I am greatly honoured, I heard him mentioning my name as the beneficiary. Thank you very much; thank you for being a very good team leader, we all collectively will not let you down.”

The president hailed Wike, for his vision and hard work, which he said had effected changes, both structurally and administratively, in the capital and inspired many citizens.

Tinubu said concerning Wike, “I must recognise your vision that is revolutionary and very inspiring to many of our people. The changes you made to the FCT – structural and administrative – are yielding results and elevating the heart of many Nigerians, thank you very much.

“Today, we are here to mark a significant milestone in the journey of our nation towards progress and development. As we commemorate our first year in office, when I was inaugurated as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is a great joy and challenge that we have a huge job on our (hands).”

FCTA Renames Southern Parkway After Tinubu

The FCT administration named the Southern Parkway, Abuja, after President Bola Tinubu.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, announced the renaming yesterday at the inauguration of the road designed to provide access and connectivity to the southern development flank of the city, as provided in the Abuja Master Plan.

The carriageway has four lanes each and two service carriageways of two lanes each, making a total of 12 lanes. It was awarded in December 2011 to Messrs Setraco Nig. Ltd. at the contract sum of N16,234,553,335.64.

The contract was later revised to N35,757,763,310.18 in March 2021 due to changes in scope and other economic indices.

Wike said the landmark project, the first among nine visionary projects scheduled for commissioning by Tinubu in the coming days, represented a significant milestone in the collective effort to enhance the infrastructure and liveability in the nation’s capital.

He said the Southern Parkway was designed to provide development to the southern flank of the city, like the Northern Parkway, which had been substantially developed over the years to service the northern districts.

The FCT minister stated, “As we mark the first year of your transformative leadership, Mr. President, this event underscores our shared commitment to progress, innovation, and the enduring prosperity of Nigeria. Today, we celebrate not just the completion of a roadway, but the opening of new pathways to economic growth and national unity.

“I am happy to further inform your Excellency that the project is now completed in line with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of Mr. President. The completion of the project will, indeed, enhance traffic circulation around the city centre, thereby reducing delays in travel time; complementing the developed portion of the Northern Parkway by easing the traffic congestion experienced in the Southern Districts of Garki, Gudu, and Durumi as well as accelerating the development of the southern axis of the city in general, thereby bringing improved socio-economic benefits to residents and visitors to the city.”

Wike had said on assumption of office in August 2023 that the FCT administration was confronted with many uncompleted projects that had dragged on for several years.

He added that the coming of the current administration and Mr. President’s unflinching support had led to the completion of this project, among others, that were ready for commissioning.

Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Ahmad, said the Bola Tinubu Way enclosed the cultural spine of the city and was 27 kilometres in length, ending at a junction near Kuje.