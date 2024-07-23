New Constitution Needed to Avert Looming Protest, Christian Elders Counsel Tinubu

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





To avert the looming nationwide protest, the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) has advised President Bola Tinubu to announce the introduction of a new constitution and commence preparations for a national referendum to adopt the draft constitution of the 2014 National Conference.

The elders assured the president that a step in this direction would neutralize every agitation, maintaining that anarchists would have no basis to rally people to public protest that might end up in destruction of lives and properties.

In a letter addressed to the president and signed by the chairman of the forum, Dr. Samuel Danjuma Gani, made available to the press on Monday, the elders identified four critical areas, amongst many others, which the government should focus attention on in a bid to halt the downward spiral of the country which, they said if not checked, may result in an implosion in the nearest future.

The elders also copied the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and Chief Justice of the Federation, Olukayode Ariwoola.

Other members of the forum included: Dr. Saleh Hussaini, Vice Chairman (North), Elder Shyngle Wigwe, Vice Chairman (South), Mrs. Osaretin Demuren, Hon. Treasurer, Prof. Joseph Otubu, Dr. (Mrs) Kate Okparaeke, Dr. Ayo Abifarin, Gen. Zamani Lekwot (rtd), Hon. Justice James Ogebe, JSC (rtd), Elder Moses Ihonde and Hon. Justice Kalajine Anigbogu (rtd).

Others are: Elder Nathaniel Okoro, Mr. Solomon Asemota, SAN, Elder Matthew Owojaiye, DIG P. L. Dabup, Sir John W. Bagu, Dame Priscilla Kuye, Prof. (Mrs.) Deborah Enilo Ajakaiye, HRM Oba Dokun Thompson, Dr. Taiwo Idemudia (Diaspora), Elder Minso Gadzama, Apostle Bulus Musa Kewa, Admiral Peter Adeniyi (Rtd), Hon. Justice Goddy Anunihu (rtd.), Chief Sir Ferdinand Anikwe PhD, KSJI, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel (Secretary).

Gani said the elders July 2024 meeting reviewed the state of Nigeria and expressed concern about the condition of the people and the country.

He said four critical areas identified by the religious leaders to tackle the nation’s problems were the imperative of a new constitution for Nigeria, credible fight against corruption, independence of the Judiciary and restoration of judicial integrity and averting the proposed national protest planned for August 2024.

Noting that the organisers of the looming protest wish to replicate the demonstration that took place recently in Kenya, the forum said the situation in Kenya is different from that of Nigeria, adding that there are too many aggrieved groups in Nigeria for anyone to toy with the idea of national protest.

The forum warned: “The country would implode, or the protesters would be massacred by over enthusiastic security forces”, saying the memory of the ENDSARS bloodshed is still fresh in memories

“As elders, we do not support any action that might lead to loss of lives, and destruction of national assets and individual properties. Under the circumstances, we advocate that government must change its approach to governance and restore hope and confidence in the people,” the elders said.

The forum said: “The challenge facing government has been how to develop a new constitution. While many voices agree that Nigeria requires a new constitution, there is yet to be a consensus on how it should be done. Consequently, many proposals have come forth, one of which is the perennial amendment by the national assembly.

“Unfortunately, that process has not provided the required solution after six amendment exercises by various legislative assemblies.

“In addition, the efforts of the national assembly have been condemned that the responsibility of the legislators is to make laws and not to give the country a constitution. The task of producing a constitution is the responsibility of the ethnic nationalities.

“National Christian Elders Forum proposes that in view of the urgency to jump-start the economy and guarantee safety and prosperity for the citizens, government should adopt the draft Constitution of the 2014 National Conference.

“That document could be a starting point having been agreed upon by representatives of the various ethnic nationalities and participants from various sectors of the economy and the society.

“The major flaw of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is its preamble which claims “We the People …” The point has been made repeatedly that “we the people” did not produce the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“To ensure that “we the people” approve the next Constitution, government should subject the draft Constitution of the 2014 National Conference to a national referendum. Once it scales through the referendum, it becomes a valid constitution of “we the people”.

“The beauty about this proposal is that no part of Nigeria can object since all the component parts of the country were represented at the National Conference and they unanimously approved the draft constitution. All it requires is validation by the people at a referendum.

“The National Christian Elders Forum urges the Tinubu Administration to give serious consideration to this counsel to avert a crisis looming over the horizon. There is no time to waste in the task of rebooting the country.

“The people are almost being driven to desperation and despondency. When people start thinking they have nothing to lose, whether they live or die, the country is in a precarious situation. The mere promise of the government that a new constitution is in the offing within a few months will calm a lot of frayed nerves in the country and restore hope and confidence in the people that Nigeria will not sink.”

The forum also expressed concern over what it described as the unfortunate incursion of partisan politicking in the judiciary, stressing that this has robbed the judiciary of its integrity and credibility.

Citing the National Bureau of Statistics July 2024 report, the elders maintained that “it is very disturbing that bribery collected by judges and magistrates rose from 19 per cent in 2019 to 50 per cent in 2023”.

These are official government figures. The report is a distressing indictment on the judiciary which is yet to recover from allegations of wrongdoing during the 2023 elections.

The forum further stated: “Consequently, government must call politicians to order to desist from infiltrating the judiciary with inordinate political ambitions. In addition to that, the independence of the judiciary must be guaranteed.

“The recommendations of the 2014 National Conference on steps to reform the judiciary should be implemented. Any country that cannot guarantee justice in its courts is one step away from anarchy”.