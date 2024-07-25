Tinubu Signs North-west, South-east Devt Commission Bills into Law

•Ohaneze: Tinubu has ended age-long Igbo marginalisation with SEDC law

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





President Bola Tinubu has signed into law two bills to accelerate development in North West and South East geo-political zones in the country.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement issued Wednesday, listed the bills assented to by President Tinubu to include

North-West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024, and the South-East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023.

Meanwhile reacting to the newly enacted South-East Development Commission law, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing proclaimed that President Bola Tinubu has ended the age-long marginalization of Igbo with the signing into law of the SEDC Bill.

The acting National Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, in a statement, Wednesday, recalled that the Nigeria/Biafra Civil war ended on the treaty of Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction but that the federal government since 1970, abandoned this treaty and failed in her responsibility to implement it, leading to the resurfacing of Biafra agitation.

The North-West Development Commission is set up to facilitate the reconstruction of roads, houses, and business premises destroyed by multidimensional crisis, as well as tackle poverty, literacy level, ecological problems, and any other related environmental or development challenges in North-West states.

In addition, the South-East Development Commission is established to ensure the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damages suffered by the zone, as well as tackle ecological problems, and other related environmental or developmental challenges in South-East states.

President Tinubu believes in building the nation on the fulcrum of fairness, equity, and unity; hence, he is committed to ensuring equitable development, inclusive governance, and the provision of qualitative services to all Nigerians – no matter where they reside – while knitting even more tightly together the national fabric.

According to the acting National Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okpalaezeukwu, “We commend President Tinubu for the boldness and patriotic act of granting accent to Southeast Development Commission Bill.

“I must commend all stakeholders who played critical roles to ensuring this milestone achievement that is long overdue became a reality.

“I thank particularly Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and his colleagues, Southeast governors led by H.E Sen. Hope Uzodinma, and the National Assembly.

“By granting accent to this commission, Tinubu has finally ended the age long civil war in Southeast. Recall the war was ended on the treaty of Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, but the federal government didn’t implement that treaty.

“This is one of basic factors for the reappearance of Biafran agitation which is devastating not just the economy of the zone, but its peace and security.

“We’re hopeful that the 3R treaty, through the commission shall be attended to, to demonstrate Reconciliation, enhance Rehabilitation and effect Reconstruction.

“We’re hopeful this commission shall go a long way to add value to our collective efforts to resolve peace and stability in Nigeria and Southeast in particular.

“We’re also optimistic that the commission shall assist in healing our nation and Southeast on the basis of equity, justice and fairness. For a people denied justice will not be interested in peace.

“We reaffirm our absolute support and solidarity to the Tinubu-led administration.”