Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu to Meet NLC, Others

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will today meet with leaders of the organised labour over the proposed removal of fuel subsidy at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting billed for 2pm is expected to be attended by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero; and his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Others billed for the ‘crucial’ meeting, THISDAY learnt, include petroleum marketers and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari and other government officials.

The President is expected to brief critical stakeholders in the oil sector and labour leaders about the impending removal of fuel subsidy with a view to charting a way forward.

Details later…