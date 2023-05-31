  • Wednesday, 31st May, 2023

Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu to Meet NLC, Others

Nigeria | 21 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu will today meet with leaders of the organised labour over the proposed removal of fuel subsidy at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting billed for 2pm is expected to be attended by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero; and his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Others billed for the ‘crucial’ meeting, THISDAY learnt, include petroleum marketers and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari and other government officials.

The President is expected to brief critical stakeholders in the oil sector and labour leaders about the impending removal of fuel subsidy with a view to charting a way forward.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.