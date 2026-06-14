Patience Fakai: Driving Change for a Purpose

If her younger self could see her today, the Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Patience Fakai, believes she would be proud of the woman she has become at 50. The little girl who lost her father too soon has grown into a woman who never allowed life’s challenges to define her future

Fakai was only three when her father died. The experience altered the course of her family’s life and placed an enormous responsibility on her mother. Determined to give her children the best possible future, her mother believed education was the greatest inheritance she could offer them.

By the age of six, she made the difficult decision to send her only daughter to a boarding school in Jos, far from home in Kaduna.

“Looking back, I realise how unusual that was for a child so young,” Fakai recalled during our virtual conversation. “Being away from home meant learning independence, discipline, responsibility, and resilience much earlier than most children. I had to learn how to make my bed, follow routines, adapt to a structured environment, and take responsibility for myself. Those early lessons became the foundation for many of the values that guide me today.”

Through her mother’s sacrifices and the support of father figures who came into her life, Fakai received the best education possible. She attended the Nigerian Air Force Girls’ Military School in Jos before earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Like many of life’s challenges, those early experiences brought unexpected opportunities. Moving from Kaduna to Jos exposed her to people from different cultural and religious backgrounds. This, she said, helped her to appreciate diversity.

“We learned together, lived together, and built friendships that transcended ethnic and religious differences. Some of those friendships have lasted a lifetime, and today I can proudly say I have friends from virtually every part of the country.”

When she reflects on those years, what stands out most is the spirit of unity and mutual respect.

“We were taught values such as discipline, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence regardless of our backgrounds.”

Far beyond the technological advantages available to young people today, Fakai believes there is still much to learn from that spirit of togetherness.“It reminds us that our diversity is one of our greatest strengths and that we have far more in common than what divides us.”

Having grown up in Northern Nigeria, she is keen to challenge the narratives of insecurity and poverty that often define the region.

“Yes, we have our challenges, and we must continue working to address them, but that is not the whole story. The North is also home to hardworking people, thriving entrepreneurs, talented young innovators, rich cultural heritage, and strong community values. In Kaduna State, particularly, I see young people every day who are embracing technology, building businesses, acquiring skills, and creating solutions to problems in their communities,” she said.

She points to young innovators in Kaduna as evidence of that potential, citing the success of Al’amin Muhammed Idris, Chief Executive Officer of Interface Africa, who won the 2025 NextGen Innovation Challenge in London and its £1.5 million grand prize.

She was also quick to point out that, contrary to popular opinion of Lagos and Abuja leading in innovation, Kaduna is not lagging behind.

“Innovation in Kaduna is about people, possibilities and purposeful leadership.

Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani, Kaduna has made human capital development, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and economic inclusion key priorities. His vision is not just to grow the economy, but to ensure that young people have the opportunities, skills, and support needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.” For Fakai, innovation is about far more than technology.

“It is really about solving problems, creating opportunities and improving lives.” That philosophy explains why she often points to Panteka, one of Africa’s largest clusters of skilled artisans, as an example of innovation in action.

“Every day, thousands of artisans are designing, fabricating, repairing and creating solutions using their skills, creativity and ingenuity. To me, that is innovation at its finest.”

She believes Kaduna is steadily emerging as a hub for entrepreneurship, digital transformation and skills development, where young people are building startups and creating practical solutions to everyday problems. She is equally passionate about ensuring that girls and women are not merely beneficiaries of innovation but active contributors and leaders.

“When we create a level playing field and give people equal opportunities to thrive, innovation becomes a tool for empowerment rather than exclusion.”

Since assuming office in 2023, Fakai has championed skills acquisition as a pathway to economic empowerment. The Skill Council, for which her ministry served as the Secretariat, earned national commendation in April, with the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, describing it as a forward-thinking model for economic transformation.

If she had a magic wand, she said, every young person in Kaduna would possess at least one employable skill.

“When young people are equipped with relevant skills, they are better positioned to create opportunities for themselves, contribute to society, and thrive in an ever-changing world.

“That is why I am passionate about skills development. Through initiatives such as the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development, we are creating pathways for young people to acquire practical, industry-relevant skills that can lead to sustainable livelihoods and economic independence.

Beyond youth empowerment, her tenure has also been marked by reforms that position Kaduna more attractively for investment and business. The state was recognised among the top performers in the 2025 Subnational Ease of Doing Business Report and emerged as the first runner-up at the 13th National Council on Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy for e-governance implementation.

For one who started her career as a technocrat, working at institutions such as the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, embracing a political leadership role comes with its own lessons. Fakai, however, learnt to navigate them the moment she understood that governance is about the people and not systems.

“The transition required me to listen more, engage more, and appreciate different perspectives. It taught me patience, empathy, and the importance of building consensus. Sometimes the best solution is not just the most technically sound one, but the one that considers the needs, aspirations, and realities of the people it is meant to serve.”Like her first name, patience has been one of life’s enduring lessons. A few periods tested that virtue, such as balancing her professional ambitions with raising young children. Like many professionals, she was eager to advance her career but recognised the importance of being present during her children’s formative years. She consciously chose to slow down and focus on her family, trusting that her career would unfold in its own time.

“It was not always easy because, like anyone with ambitions, you want to move forward and achieve your goals. However, that season taught me that patience is not about standing still; it is about trusting God’s timing while remaining committed to your purpose.”

Today, she credits her husband, family, mentors, colleagues and staff for helping her navigate life’s many challenges and for sharing her commitment to excellence.

At 50, Fakai has stopped worrying about meeting everyone’s expectations.

“One of the most important lessons life has taught me is that no matter how hard you try, you cannot please everyone,” she said. “What matters to me now is staying true to my values, doing my best in every responsibility entrusted to me, and making meaningful contributions to society. I have learned to focus less on external validation and more on purpose, impact, and the legacy I am building.”

More than any title or achievement, she believes that her younger self would be proud that “I have remained grounded in faith, stayed true to my values, and used every opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of others.”