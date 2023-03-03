  • Saturday, 4th March, 2023

Breaking: 7 PDP States Discontinue Suit Against FG Challenging Declaration of Tinubu as President-elect

Breaking | 15 hours ago

Seven state governments controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party  – namely  Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Taraba and Sokoto, which filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court, challenging the declaration of All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect, have discontinued the suit.

In the suit which had the attorneys-general of the seven states as plaintiffs and the Attorney General of the Federation as defendant, the seven states had asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the just concluded general elections, as they claimed that the declaration of  Tinubu did not follow the Electoral Act and INEC’s own laid down guidelines, particularly  the uploading of results to the IREV through the BVAS. They also expressed fear of a  potential breakdown of public order and civil disobedience.
 
The Notice of Discontinuance signed by the their lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekhome SAN  Friday, said “Take notice that the plaintiffs doth hereby wholly discontinue this suit against the defendant herein”.

Details later..

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.