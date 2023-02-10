Gale of Defections Hits APC, PDP in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, gale of defections has cut across the two main political parties, All Progressives Congress(APC) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state.

Already, about 8, 000 non-indigenes in the state under the aegis of Bassas in the opposition PDP have dumped the party for ruling APC.

Bassas in Kwara originated from states like Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Benue, and FCT, and are largely farmers, spreading across many communities in the state and pledged their overwhelming vote for Governor AbdulRazaq and other candidates of the party in the coming elections.

The defectors, by their Oba and Aguma Abassa, Daniel Shado Zhokwo, were jointly received at the State APC campaign office by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor for non-indigenes, Hon. Caleb Ono Bobi, and State APC Deputy Chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, on behalf of the governor.

In another related development, about 3,000 and ward executive council members of the APC in Baruten Local Government Council of the state have dumped the party for PDP.

The APC defectors were led by Mr. Muhammed Abubakar Shako, the former Senior Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

However, speaking at the Bassas defection in Ilorin yesterday, the Aguma Abassa, Oba Shado Zhokwo, said their visit was to formally defect from the PDP to APC and to declare their support for Governor AbdulRazaq and other candidates of the party.

“We, Bassa people are here to let you know that we are decamping from PDP to APC and to let you know that we are in full support of this government led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq,” he said.

The monarch commended AbdulRazaq for giving non-indigenes their fair share of his leadership, declaring that the present administration has achieved greatly for the state in the last three and a half years.

He requested the government to further empower his people most especially farmers and traders; and to provide them employment among other demands.

Samuel Weshiri Andrew, another speaker from Bassa, said their defection was not because of earning money but because they are convinced that the administration performed well and deserve another mandate to finish its good work.

“We have been residents in Kwara for years. We knew how we were maltreated by the previous administrations. We recall how they used to deceive us with their failed promises. They pledged to assist our people including farmers but all in vain,”he said.

The state APC deputy chairman Alhaji Samari, while receiving the defectors on behalf of the Governor AbdulRazaq appreciated the Bassas for their courage and resolve to join the winning team, and pledged that the government and the party would not let them and other residents of Kwara down.

“We want to appreciate the Bassa community for recognising the good work of Governor AbdulRazaq, and for resolving through your traditional leader to join the train to deliver for the party.

“I can assure you that you will all benefit from your labor. We have a Governor that takes care of all those that identify with him including non-kwaran, ” he said.

He urged them to keep their PVCs intact ahead of the polls saying that remains their weapon to achieve their dream.

Meanwhile, about 3,000 members of the APC in Baruten local government council have dumped the party for the PDP.

Also defected to APC in the local government include executive members of APC at Shiya-Boriya ward in the local government. They are, Assistant Financial Secretary, Mr..Idris Sanni Muhammed, Mr. Mahmud Abdullahi, local government executive member and Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Bata ward Treasurer in the local government council.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors at Shiya Town in Baruten local government area of the state, the former Senior Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Shako, told the gathering that the APC has allegedly underdeveloped the local government area since the APC led government power in the state.

He said: “I left Gov. AbdulRazaq government because of non performance. My community has not benefited anything from our struggle that unseat the PDP in 2019”.

He added:”If it’s about personal benefits, I wouldn’t have resigned or left the APC but the Gov has failed in infrastructural development and direction.”

Shako, however, promised the leaders of the PDP led by former Senate President, Dr. Saraki, party’s gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi among others that they would work assiduously to deliver all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Receiving the defectors, Dr. Saraki called on the people of the Kwara North Senatorial to rally round their son in person of the party’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdullahi and all the PDP candidates in the senatorial so as to rescue the state from the hawks leading the state.

He called on the defectors to see their joining of PDP as a home coming and worked seriously to bring PDP back to power come this election.

Saraki also said that this was the right time for the people of the Kwara North Senatorial to come together and work as a team in order to take over the leadership of the state in the forthcoming general elections.