Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

• Insists election will be contest between president and Nigerians

•Says aides misleading Tinubu on Sokoto-Badagry highway

• Urges him to fix existing roads, accuses president of failing to honour unity govt agreement

•MDPCO: Makinde fully in presidential race to reset Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Oyo State Governor, and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has declared that President Bola Tinubu has no pathway to victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The engineer cum businessman expressed confidence that opposition political parties will eventually reach an arrangement to jointly challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that next year’s contest will be between ordinary Nigerians and the Tinubu administration.

Makinde, who spoke in an interview on WithChude Podcast, argued that the political circumstances surrounding the 2027 election are different from those of 2023.

Also yesterday, the Oyo State Governor dismissed reports that he is negotiating with another presidential candidate to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, insisting that he remains fully committed to contesting the election on the platform of the APM.

During the interview, Makinde expressed certainty that an opposition coalition would emerge, insisting that the discussions among opposition leaders were not merely about sharing political positions but developing a sustainable framework for addressing Nigeria’s governance challenges.

Besides, Makinde criticised the federal government’s proposed Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, alleging that those advising the president had misrepresented the economic benefits of the project.

Makinde said the president’s aides had misled him into believing that 65 farm estates were located along the highway corridor, maintaining that his own knowledge of the proposed alignment in Oyo State contradicted the claim.

Makinde said he raised the issue at a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting attended by Tinubu, questioning the economic justification for the project after the president reportedly said there were 65 farm estates along the proposed corridor.

He said: “I am the only one in Oyo State that has one farm estate on the alignment of that corridor, and that’s the Eruwa farm estate. And still in its infancy. It’s been conceived, we have a dam in there constructed during Baba Awolowo’s time, we have the farm settlement physically out there, but we need to upgrade it.

“So I said, sir, whoever said that to you, they are lying. You’re not connecting any farm estates. They are deceiving you.”

The governor maintained that he was not opposed to connecting Sokoto and Badagry through a major highway but argued that the federal government should first address the deplorable condition of existing roads that currently serve as critical economic corridors.

He cited the Ibadan-Oyo road, a 42-kilometre stretch which he said was so deteriorated that he had to take an alternative route of more than 100 kilometres through Oyo-Iseyin-Ibadan to ensure a smoother journey.

He said the condition of the Ibadan-Oyo road raised questions about the government’s priorities, particularly as it remained an important route for transporting goods from Lagos ports to the northern parts of the country.

On the political situation ahead of 2027, Makinde said the opposition must avoid simply reproducing the political arrangement that brought together opposition parties to form the APC in 2015.

He argued that the current political environment required a different approach, adding that the objective should go beyond defeating the ruling party to establishing a governance framework capable of addressing Nigeria’s structural problems.

Oyo Governor Says 100% Sure Opposition Coalition ‘ll be Formed

Makinde, who confirmed that discussions were ongoing among opposition leaders, said he was confident that an arrangement would emerge involving political actors across different platforms.

“I’m 100 per cent certain that an arrangement will emerge that will eventually dislodge this government in this coming election,” Makinde maintained.

He said the discussions should not be viewed simply as an attempt to share political offices but as an effort to establish a more enduring national development agenda.

The governor also revisited his disagreement with Tinubu over his alleged failure to implement an agreement for a government of national unity following the 2023 presidential election.

Makinde said he had signed the agreement on behalf of the G5 because he believed strongly in the idea of an inclusive government that would bring together Nigerians with the capacity to contribute to national development, irrespective of political affiliation.

He, however, said the agreement was not honoured, leading to his eventual break with Tinubu and some of his former political allies, including former Governor, Nyesom Wike.

“I signed the agreement on behalf of G5 because it meant so much to me in terms of what we wanted to give to Nigerians. And I believe that even amongst thieves, there should be honour. But that didn’t happen,” he said.

Makinde insisted that he was prepared to stand alone rather than abandon the principles behind the agreement, adding that he was no longer aligned with Wike or the G5 bloc.

He nevertheless expressed optimism that political disagreements would not permanently divide Nigerians, saying he expected to speak with Wike again at some point because the country would outlast individual political differences.

Court Decisions Against PDP Orchestrated

The governor also accused the Tinubu administration of undermining opposition parties and democratic institutions, particularly the judiciary, through its alleged interference in internal party disputes.

He specifically questioned judicial decisions affecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that some judges involved in the cases had been compromised. “I don’t have any issue saying that those judges were corrupted. The people involved in those specific decisions, they didn’t do well,” he said.

He argued that the judiciary remained central to democratic governance and warned against decisions that could weaken the country’s multi-party political system.

Makinde further maintained that the Tinubu administration had failed to use the opportunity presented by its emergence in 2023 to bring together Nigerians who voted against it.

He noted that Tinubu secured the support of about 36 per cent of voters in the election, arguing that the administration should have sought to bring the remaining majority into a common national development agenda.

The governor said his proposed approach to governance would involve reaching out to Nigerians across political divides, including those who disagreed with his political ambitions, based on their capacity to contribute to the country.

He also argued that Nigeria needed to rethink its political and governance arrangements rather than continue with what he described as a cycle of political succession without meaningful improvements in the quality of leadership.

Makinde Denies Stepping Down, Insists on 2027 Presidential Bid

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Governor, Makinde, has dismissed reports that he is negotiating with another presidential candidate to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, insisting that he remains fully committed to contesting the election on the platform of his party.

Makinde said he was focused on his ambition to become president and lead what he described as a four-year transitional government of national unity.

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO), in a statement yesterday, described the reports circulating on social media as false, alleging that they were being promoted by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement, signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, declared: “Engr. Makinde is fully in the 2027 Presidential race with his RESET Nigeria Agenda on the platform of the APM. He is focused on the Presidency to lead a four years transitional government of national unity and nothing less.”

It added that Nigerians were rallying behind the governor, who would not retreat from the contest.

The campaign organisation further alleged that the purported withdrawal report was a hatchet job by a serving minister, whom it accused of being unsettled by Makinde’s growing popularity and acceptance as an alternative to President Bola Tinubu.

“It is clear that President Tinubu and the APC are unsettled by Engr. Makinde’s extensive appeal across Nigeria. However, resorting to the cowardly act of spreading false claims in an attempt to erode Makinde popularity will not prevent the APM presidential candidate from defeating President Tinubu at the polls,” it stated.

The organisation challenged Tinubu and the APC to face Makinde at the polls rather than allegedly resorting to misinformation, urging the president to stop what it described as his fixation on the Oyo governor.

It said Tinubu should instead concentrate on addressing the country’s economic and social challenges, which it blamed on the administration’s performance over the past three and a half years.

The campaign organisation also claimed that more than 140 million Nigerians, representing 63 per cent of the population, had been pushed into abject poverty under the Tinubu administration.

It expressed confidence that voters would remove the president in 2027 and elect Makinde as his successor.